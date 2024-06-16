Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 16, 2024

10 Common skincare mistakes to avoid

Not wearing sunscreen daily can lead to premature aging and skin cancer

Skipping Sunscreen

Image: Freepik

Exfoliating too often can damage your skin barrier, leading to irritation and breakouts

Over-Exfoliating

Image: Freepik

Harsh cleansers strip natural oils, causing dryness and increased oil production

Using Harsh Cleansers

Image: Freepik

Oily skin still needs hydration. Skipping moisturizer can lead to more oil production

Not Moisturizing Oily Skin

Image: Freepik

Leaving makeup on overnight clogs pores, leading to acne and dull skin

Sleeping with Makeup On

Image: Freepik

Your neck and hands show signs of aging too. Extend your skincare routine to these areas

Image: Freepik

Ignoring Neck and Hands

Expired skincare products can cause irritation, infections, and reduced effectiveness

Using Expired Products

Image: Freepik

Popping pimples increases the risk of scarring and spreading bacteria

Popping Pimples

Image: Freepik

Using products not suited for your skin type can cause adverse reactions and inefficacy

Not Tailoring Products to Skin Type

Image: Freepik

Inconsistency prevents your skin from receiving the full benefits of your skincare regimen

Inconsistent Skincare Routine

Image: Freepik

