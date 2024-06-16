Heading 3
10 Common skincare mistakes to avoid
Not wearing sunscreen daily can lead to premature aging and skin cancer
Skipping Sunscreen
Image: Freepik
Exfoliating too often can damage your skin barrier, leading to irritation and breakouts
Over-Exfoliating
Image: Freepik
Harsh cleansers strip natural oils, causing dryness and increased oil production
Using Harsh Cleansers
Image: Freepik
Oily skin still needs hydration. Skipping moisturizer can lead to more oil production
Not Moisturizing Oily Skin
Image: Freepik
Leaving makeup on overnight clogs pores, leading to acne and dull skin
Sleeping with Makeup On
Image: Freepik
Your neck and hands show signs of aging too. Extend your skincare routine to these areas
Image: Freepik
Ignoring Neck and Hands
Expired skincare products can cause irritation, infections, and reduced effectiveness
Using Expired Products
Image: Freepik
Popping pimples increases the risk of scarring and spreading bacteria
Popping Pimples
Image: Freepik
Using products not suited for your skin type can cause adverse reactions and inefficacy
Not Tailoring Products to Skin Type
Image: Freepik
Inconsistency prevents your skin from receiving the full benefits of your skincare regimen
Inconsistent Skincare Routine
Image: Freepik
