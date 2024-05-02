Heading 3
10 quotes to make you believe in love
"I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more"
"I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes"
"I'm much more me when I'm with you"
"The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart"
"To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything"
Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage"
"I have decided to stick to love; hate is too great a burden to bear."
“Where there is love there is life”
"At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet"
"His love roared louder than her demons"
