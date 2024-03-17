Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 17, 2024
10 quotes to manage anger
“You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger”
#1
Image Source: Pexels
“Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured”
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“When you hold on to anger and unforgiveness, you can’t move forward”
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“Anger is the wind which blows out the lamp of the mind”
#4
Image Source: Pexels
“For every minute you remain angry, you give up sixty seconds of peace of mind”
Image Source: Pexels
#5
“Speak when you are angry and you’ll make the best speech you’ll ever regret”
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“Anger doesn’t solve anything. It builds nothing, but it can destroy everything”
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“Don’t promise when you’re happy. Do not reply when you’re angry and do not decide when you’re sad”
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
“Control your anger, it’s only one letter away from danger”
“A moment of patience in a moment of anger saves you a hundred moments of anger”
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.