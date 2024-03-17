Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 17, 2024

10 quotes to manage anger

“You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger”

#1

Image Source: Pexels

“Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured”

#2

Image Source: Pexels

“When you hold on to anger and unforgiveness, you can’t move forward”

#3

Image Source: Pexels

“Anger is the wind which blows out the lamp of the mind”

#4

Image Source: Pexels

“For every minute you remain angry, you give up sixty seconds of peace of mind”

Image Source: Pexels

#5

“Speak when you are angry and you’ll make the best speech you’ll ever regret”

#6

Image Source: Pexels

“Anger doesn’t solve anything. It builds nothing, but it can destroy everything”

#7

Image Source: Pexels

“Don’t promise when you’re happy. Do not reply when you’re angry and do not decide when you’re sad”

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

“Control your anger, it’s only one letter away from danger”

“A moment of patience in a moment of anger saves you a hundred moments of anger”

#10

Image Source: Pexels

