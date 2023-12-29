Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 29, 2023

10 quotes to stand up for yourself

If someone is using you, you can deny their access. - Chante’ Whisonant

#1

Image Source: Pexels

I kinda felt like the first slice of bread in the bag. Everyone touched me, but no one wanted me. - Kelly Moran

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Nice people hate saying ‘no’ to their friends and family, that’s why they get used and taken advantage of. - Sonya Parker

#3

Image Source: Pexels

The time to relax is when you don’t have time for it. - Sydney J. Harris 

#4

Image Source: Pexels

It’s not selfish to love yourself, take care of yourself, and to make your happiness a priority. It’s necessary. - Mandy Hale

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Nothing can dim the light that shines from within. - Maya Angelou

#6

Image Source: Pexels

The greatest gift you can give yourself is a little bit of your own attention. - Anthony J. D’Angelo

 #7

Image Source: Pexels

If you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit. - Banksy

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Taking care of yourself doesn't mean me first; it means me too. - L.R. Knost

Be you, love you. All ways, always. - Alexandra Elle

#10

Image Source: Pexels

