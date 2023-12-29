Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
December 29, 2023
10 quotes to stand up for yourself
If someone is using you, you can deny their access. - Chante’ Whisonant
I kinda felt like the first slice of bread in the bag. Everyone touched me, but no one wanted me. - Kelly Moran
Nice people hate saying ‘no’ to their friends and family, that’s why they get used and taken advantage of. - Sonya Parker
The time to relax is when you don’t have time for it. - Sydney J. Harris
It’s not selfish to love yourself, take care of yourself, and to make your happiness a priority. It’s necessary. - Mandy Hale
Nothing can dim the light that shines from within. - Maya Angelou
#6
The greatest gift you can give yourself is a little bit of your own attention. - Anthony J. D’Angelo
If you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit. - Banksy
Taking care of yourself doesn't mean me first; it means me too. - L.R. Knost
Be you, love you. All ways, always. - Alexandra Elle
