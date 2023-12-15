Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 15, 2023
10 radish recipes to try
Toss thinly sliced radishes with crumbled feta, fresh mint, and a light vinaigrette for a refreshing salad that combines crispness with creaminess
Radish and Feta Salad
Image Source: Pixabay
Elevate radishes by roasting them with thyme and a drizzle of honey. The roasting process transforms their sharpness into a sweet and savory delight
Roasted Radishes with Thyme and Honey
Image Source: Pexels
Pair radish with fresh fenugreek leaves for a nutrient-rich curry. The bitter notes of fenugreek balance the earthy flavor of radishes in this unique dish
Mooli Methi Sabzi
Image Source: Pixabay
Create a zesty salsa by combining diced radishes with cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, and lime juice. This colorful medley is the perfect accompaniment to grilled meats or as a refreshing dip
Radish and Cucumber Salsa
Image Source: Pexels
Upgrade your avocado toast by adding thinly sliced radishes for an extra crunch and peppery kick. This simple yet satisfying breakfast or snack is a celebration of textures
Radish and Avocado Toast
Image Source: Pexels
In this North Indian classic, grated radish is spiced and stuffed into whole wheat dough, creating a flavorful and wholesome flatbread that's perfect for any meal
Mooli Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Combine radishes with chickpeas in a fragrant curry. Infused with spices, this vegetarian dish showcases the delightful marriage of radishes and legumes
Radish and Chickpea Curry
Image Source: Pixabay
A radish smoothie combines the peppery bite of radishes with fruits and yogurt, offering a unique and invigorating flavor profile in a single sip
Radish Smoothie
Image Source: Pexels
Make your own quick-pickled radishes by soaking them in a brine of vinegar, sugar, and spices. These tangy pickles are a versatile addition to sandwiches, salads, or charcuterie boards
Pickled Radishes
Image Source: Pexels
Refresh your palate with a cooling radish and cilantro raita. Grated radishes, yogurt, and fresh cilantro come together in a flavorful side dish that complements spicy meals
Radish and Cilantro Raita
Image Source: Pixabay
