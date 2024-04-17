Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 17, 2024

10 Rajasthani desserts for you

Indulge in wheat porridge a tempting dessert famous all over Rajasthan, having a similar taste to rabdi

Doodhiya Kheench

Image Source: freepik

This delightful dessert also known as Besan ki Chakki or Mohanthal is prepared with gram flour, sugar, and cardamom powder

Dilkushar

Image Source: freepik

This traditional Rajasthani dessert is a disc-shaped dessert topped with rabdi, malai, and mawa

Rabdi Ghevar

Image Source:  freepik

This popular dessert is not only a favorite in North India but also in Rajasthan made with maida, sugar, sodium bicarbonate, yogurt, and milk

Balushahi

Image Source:  freepik

This famous Rajasthani dessert is made with whole wheat flour, semolina, jaggery, milk, ghee, poppy seeds, and cardamom powder

Image Source: freepik

Churma Laddoo

A pastry stuffed with a mixture of mawa and loads of nuts dipped in sugary syrup is a popular festive dish 

Mawa Kachori

Image Source: freepik

This delicate and smooth Chhena Malpua topped and garnished with almonds tastes like heaven with a dollop of rabdi

Chhena Malpua

Image Source: freepik

Moong Dal Halwa

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy this classic dessert made with moong dal, milk, ghee, sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron

Lapsi

Image Source: freepik

Prepare this dessert with broken wheat, ghee, jaggery, and dry fruits often enjoyed during special occasions

Kesar Malai Lassi

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy this rich and delicious drink popular among Rajasthanis topped with almonds and saffron

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here