Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 17, 2024
10 Rajasthani desserts for you
Indulge in wheat porridge a tempting dessert famous all over Rajasthan, having a similar taste to rabdi
Doodhiya Kheench
Image Source: freepik
This delightful dessert also known as Besan ki Chakki or Mohanthal is prepared with gram flour, sugar, and cardamom powder
Dilkushar
Image Source: freepik
This traditional Rajasthani dessert is a disc-shaped dessert topped with rabdi, malai, and mawa
Rabdi Ghevar
Image Source: freepik
This popular dessert is not only a favorite in North India but also in Rajasthan made with maida, sugar, sodium bicarbonate, yogurt, and milk
Balushahi
Image Source: freepik
This famous Rajasthani dessert is made with whole wheat flour, semolina, jaggery, milk, ghee, poppy seeds, and cardamom powder
Image Source: freepik
Churma Laddoo
A pastry stuffed with a mixture of mawa and loads of nuts dipped in sugary syrup is a popular festive dish
Mawa Kachori
Image Source: freepik
This delicate and smooth Chhena Malpua topped and garnished with almonds tastes like heaven with a dollop of rabdi
Chhena Malpua
Image Source: freepik
Moong Dal Halwa
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy this classic dessert made with moong dal, milk, ghee, sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron
Lapsi
Image Source: freepik
Prepare this dessert with broken wheat, ghee, jaggery, and dry fruits often enjoyed during special occasions
Kesar Malai Lassi
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy this rich and delicious drink popular among Rajasthanis topped with almonds and saffron
