Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 27, 2024
10 Rare Dry Fruits
These seeds are extremely rich in protein, healthy fats, and vitamins
Pepino Melon Seeds
Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, these berries are beneficial for your healthy wellbeing
Camu Camu Berries
A good source of vitamin C, fiber, and potassium
Kiwano Seeds
Sweet and rich in fiber, potassium, and magnesium
Barhi Dates
Good source of fiber, potassium, and calcium
Dried Figs
High in fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants
Prunes
Rich in protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants
Pistachios
Found in Southeast Asia, packed with healthy fats, fiber, and protein
Durian Seeds
Dried Apricots
Rich in fiber, vitamin A, and potassium
Similar to jackfruit, native to Southeast Asia, packed with vitamins and minerals
Cempedak
