Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

10 Rare trees in India

Known for its umbrella shape and red resin, found in Socotra archipelago and parts of India

Dragon Blood Tree 

Characterized by straight trunks and needle-like leaves, native to South Asia including India's northeastern states

Khasi Pine 

Prized for its showy yellow flowers and lantern-like seed pods, found in eastern Asia and parts of India

Golden Rain Tree 

Evergreen tree with dense, fragrant white flowers, native to the Western Ghats of India

Malabar Ironwood 

Deciduous tree found in the Western Ghats and Eastern Himalayas, used for lacquer production

Ceylon Oak 

Fast-growing tree with lightweight, durable timber, native to South and Southeast Asia including India

Poomaram

Known for its swollen trunk, found in parts of India like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, also native to Africa

Baobab

Saline-adapted mangrove tree crucial for coastal ecosystems, found in Sundarbans delta region of India

 Mangrove Apple 

Indian Rosewood 

Valued for dense, dark-colored wood used in furniture and musical instruments, native to the Indian subcontinent

Prized for fragrant resin used in perfumery and medicine, found in various parts of India

Agarwood

