Nikita Vishwakarma
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
10 Rare trees in India
Known for its umbrella shape and red resin, found in Socotra archipelago and parts of India
Dragon Blood Tree
Characterized by straight trunks and needle-like leaves, native to South Asia including India's northeastern states
Khasi Pine
Prized for its showy yellow flowers and lantern-like seed pods, found in eastern Asia and parts of India
Golden Rain Tree
Evergreen tree with dense, fragrant white flowers, native to the Western Ghats of India
Malabar Ironwood
Deciduous tree found in the Western Ghats and Eastern Himalayas, used for lacquer production
Ceylon Oak
Fast-growing tree with lightweight, durable timber, native to South and Southeast Asia including India
Poomaram
Known for its swollen trunk, found in parts of India like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, also native to Africa
Baobab
Saline-adapted mangrove tree crucial for coastal ecosystems, found in Sundarbans delta region of India
Mangrove Apple
Indian Rosewood
Valued for dense, dark-colored wood used in furniture and musical instruments, native to the Indian subcontinent
Prized for fragrant resin used in perfumery and medicine, found in various parts of India
Agarwood
