JANUARY 29, 2024

10 Ravioli recipes to try

Dive into tradition with a timeless pairing of creamy ricotta and vibrant spinach encased in delicate pasta, drizzled with a sage-infused butter sauce

Classic Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli

 images: Pexels

Indulge in luxury as succulent lobster and velvety mascarpone come together, creating an exquisite filling that pairs perfectly with a light tomato and basil sauce

Lobster and Mascarpone Ravioli

 images: Pexels

Embrace autumnal warmth with pillows of butternut squash enveloped in pasta, harmonizing beautifully with a sage-infused brown butter sauce

Butternut Squash and Sage Ravioli

 images: Pexels

Elevate your taste buds with the earthy richness of wild mushrooms and a hint of truffle oil, creating an opulent filling complemented by a light cream sauce

Wild Mushroom and Truffle Oil Ravioli

 images: Pexels

Add a kick to your plate with a fusion of spicy sausage and creamy ricotta, offering a bold and flavorful twist, perfectly paired with a tomato and red pepper sauce

Spicy Sausage and Ricotta Ravioli

 images: Pexels

Enjoy a savory symphony of tender chicken and aromatic pesto, creating a harmonious filling that pairs perfectly with a light olive oil and garlic sauce

Chicken and Pesto Ravioli

 images: Pexels

Dive into a symphony of cheese with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and asiago, encased in pasta and served with a fresh tomato and basil sauce

Four Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Basil Sauce

 images: Pexels

Brighten your palate with the citrusy zest of lemon-infused ricotta and succulent shrimp, harmonizing in a delightful pairing with a lemon-butter sauce

Lemon Ricotta and Shrimp Ravioli

 images: Pexels

Experience a burst of color and flavor with vibrant beet-filled ravioli, complemented by the tanginess of goat cheese and a light walnut and sage sauce

Beet and Goat Cheese Ravioli

 images: Pexels

Indulge in a sweet and savory symphony with cherry and creamy brie-filled ravioli, complemented by a decadent walnut brown butter sauce for a sophisticated taste sensation

Cherry and Brie Ravioli with Walnut Brown Butter Sauce

 images: Pexels

