Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
JANUARY 29, 2024
10 Ravioli recipes to try
Dive into tradition with a timeless pairing of creamy ricotta and vibrant spinach encased in delicate pasta, drizzled with a sage-infused butter sauce
Classic Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli
images: Pexels
Indulge in luxury as succulent lobster and velvety mascarpone come together, creating an exquisite filling that pairs perfectly with a light tomato and basil sauce
Lobster and Mascarpone Ravioli
images: Pexels
Embrace autumnal warmth with pillows of butternut squash enveloped in pasta, harmonizing beautifully with a sage-infused brown butter sauce
Butternut Squash and Sage Ravioli
images: Pexels
Elevate your taste buds with the earthy richness of wild mushrooms and a hint of truffle oil, creating an opulent filling complemented by a light cream sauce
Wild Mushroom and Truffle Oil Ravioli
images: Pexels
Add a kick to your plate with a fusion of spicy sausage and creamy ricotta, offering a bold and flavorful twist, perfectly paired with a tomato and red pepper sauce
Spicy Sausage and Ricotta Ravioli
images: Pexels
Enjoy a savory symphony of tender chicken and aromatic pesto, creating a harmonious filling that pairs perfectly with a light olive oil and garlic sauce
Chicken and Pesto Ravioli
images: Pexels
Dive into a symphony of cheese with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and asiago, encased in pasta and served with a fresh tomato and basil sauce
Four Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Basil Sauce
images: Pexels
Brighten your palate with the citrusy zest of lemon-infused ricotta and succulent shrimp, harmonizing in a delightful pairing with a lemon-butter sauce
Lemon Ricotta and Shrimp Ravioli
images: Pexels
Experience a burst of color and flavor with vibrant beet-filled ravioli, complemented by the tanginess of goat cheese and a light walnut and sage sauce
Beet and Goat Cheese Ravioli
images: Pexels
Indulge in a sweet and savory symphony with cherry and creamy brie-filled ravioli, complemented by a decadent walnut brown butter sauce for a sophisticated taste sensation
Cherry and Brie Ravioli with Walnut Brown Butter Sauce
images: Pexels
