Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 24, 2024
10 Reading Quotes For Book Lovers
“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go”
#1
“Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself”
#2
“We read in bed because reading is halfway between life and dreaming, our own consciousness in someone else’s mind”
#3
“Books and doors are the same thing. You open them, and you go through into another world”
#4
“Books are mirrors: you only see in them what you already have inside you”
#5
“A book is a way for your imagination to be wild and free”
#6
“Take a good book to bed with you – books do not snore”
#7
#8
“No. I can survive well enough on my own – if given the proper reading material”
#9
“The world belongs to those who read”
“If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the right book”
#10
