Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 22, 2024
10 realizations that will change your life
Being nice and being kind are two different things
Image: Freepik
Your emotions aren't the problem, remember what matters are your reactions to them
Image: Freepik
People can't take your peace away if you don't let them
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
The more clarity you have on what you need, the more likely you will meet those needs
Image: Freepik
Your journey is unique, so avoid comparing yourself to others; focus on your progress and goals
Image: Freepik
When someone shows you they don't want to change, stop creating the illusion that they will
Image: Freepik
Healing is about taking personal responsibility and owning your power to create yourself, the life you want, and the relationships you want to have
Image: Freepik
Let go of past mistakes and regrets; focus on the present moment and future possibilities
Image: Freepik
Take risks and step out of your comfort zone; growth happens when you challenge yourself
Image: Freepik
Setting boundaries without following through is not setting boundaries
Image: Freepik
