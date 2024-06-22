Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 22, 2024

10 realizations that will change your life

Being nice and being kind are two different things

#1

Image: Freepik

Your emotions aren't the problem, remember what matters are your reactions to them

#2

Image: Freepik

People can't take your peace away if you don't let them

#3

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

The more clarity you have on what you need, the more likely you will meet those needs

#4

Image: Freepik

Your journey is unique, so avoid comparing yourself to others; focus on your progress and goals 

#5

Image: Freepik

When someone shows you they don't want to change, stop creating the illusion that they will

Image: Freepik

#6

Healing is about taking personal responsibility and owning your power to create yourself, the life you want, and the relationships you want to have

#7

Image: Freepik

Let go of past mistakes and regrets; focus on the present moment and future possibilities

#8

Image: Freepik

Take risks and step out of your comfort zone; growth happens when you challenge yourself

#9

Image: Freepik

Setting boundaries without following through is not setting boundaries

#10

Image: Freepik

