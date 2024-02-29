Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
10 reasons someone would lie to you
Individuals lie when they feel the truth may jeopardize their goals
Self-Preservation
Image Source: freepik
Lying becomes a shield, especially when faced with questions about wrongdoings
Avoiding consequences
Image Source: freepik
Lies can arise from misplaced loyalty, where individuals cover up for others to protect shared interests
Out of loyalty
Image Source: freepik
Lies may result from financial incentives, with individuals accepting payment to deceive, leading to misinformation or cover-ups
Motivated by greed
Image Source: freepik
Habitual liars may fabricate stories unnecessarily, driven by a compulsive need to deceive
Image Source: freepik
Compulsive deception
Lies might be driven by a desire for positive outcomes, like couples hiding the truth to protect their children from relationship challenges
Noble intentions
Image Source: freepik
Deceptive lies are employed by salespersons or con artists seeking personal gain by manipulating others into accepting false information
Deception for personal gain
Image Source: freepik
Some lie to appear knowledgeable, especially when faced with questions they can’t answer
Appearances matter
Image Source: freepik
Protecting innocence
Image Source: freepik
Harmless lies are told to children to protect their innocence and shield them from harsh realities
Lies are woven into gossip to make stories more dramatic or entertaining
Gossiping
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.