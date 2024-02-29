Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

10 reasons someone would lie to you

Individuals lie when they feel the truth may jeopardize their goals

Self-Preservation

Lying becomes a shield, especially when faced with questions about wrongdoings 

Avoiding consequences

Lies can arise from misplaced loyalty, where individuals cover up for others to protect shared interests 

Out of loyalty 

Lies may result from financial incentives, with individuals accepting payment to deceive, leading to misinformation or cover-ups

Motivated by greed

Habitual liars may fabricate stories unnecessarily, driven by a compulsive need to deceive 

Compulsive deception

Lies might be driven by a desire for positive outcomes, like couples hiding the truth to protect their children from relationship challenges

 Noble intentions

Deceptive lies are employed by salespersons or con artists seeking personal gain by manipulating others into accepting false information

Deception for personal gain

Some lie to appear knowledgeable, especially when faced with questions they can’t answer 

Appearances matter

 Protecting innocence

Harmless lies are told to children to protect their innocence and shield them from harsh realities

Lies are woven into gossip to make stories more dramatic or entertaining 

Gossiping

