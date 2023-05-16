MAY 16, 2023

Heading 3

10 reasons to avoid spicy food now

Spicy foods can irritate the digestive system, leading to discomfort, heartburn, indigestion, and acid reflux

Digestive Discomfort

Spicy foods, particularly those containing chilli peppers or hot spices, can potentially worsen gastric ulcers or other digestive tract issues

Gastric Ulcers

Spicy foods can trigger heartburn and worsen symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Heartburn and GERD

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

People with IBS may find that consuming spicy foods aggravates their symptoms, including abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits

Spicy foods can cause irritation to the rectal area, making haemorrhoids or anal fissures more uncomfortable

Haemorrhoids and Anal Fissures

Consuming these foods can lead to allergic reactions, including skin rashes, hives, or respiratory issues

Allergies and Sensitivities

Spicy foods can increase body temperature, heart rate, and metabolism, making it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep throughout the night

Sleep Disruption

Spicy foods can have a laxative effect on the digestive system, causing stomach upset and diarrhoea in some individuals

Stomach Upset and Diarrhoea

Excessive consumption of acidic foods may lead to imbalances in pH levels and potential health issues over time

Acidic Conditions

Taste preferences vary among individuals, and if someone finds spicy foods unpleasant or uncomfortable, it is entirely valid for them to choose to avoid them

Personal Preference

