MAY 16, 2023
10 reasons to avoid spicy food now
Image : Pexels
Spicy foods can irritate the digestive system, leading to discomfort, heartburn, indigestion, and acid reflux
Digestive Discomfort
Spicy foods, particularly those containing chilli peppers or hot spices, can potentially worsen gastric ulcers or other digestive tract issues
Image : Pexels
Gastric Ulcers
Spicy foods can trigger heartburn and worsen symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Image : Pexels
Heartburn and GERD
Image : Pexels
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
People with IBS may find that consuming spicy foods aggravates their symptoms, including abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits
Spicy foods can cause irritation to the rectal area, making haemorrhoids or anal fissures more uncomfortable
Image : Pexels
Haemorrhoids and Anal Fissures
Consuming these foods can lead to allergic reactions, including skin rashes, hives, or respiratory issues
Video : Pexels
Allergies and Sensitivities
Spicy foods can increase body temperature, heart rate, and metabolism, making it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep throughout the night
Image : Pexels
Sleep Disruption
Spicy foods can have a laxative effect on the digestive system, causing stomach upset and diarrhoea in some individuals
Image : Pexels
Stomach Upset and Diarrhoea
Excessive consumption of acidic foods may lead to imbalances in pH levels and potential health issues over time
Image : Pexels
Acidic Conditions
Taste preferences vary among individuals, and if someone finds spicy foods unpleasant or uncomfortable, it is entirely valid for them to choose to avoid them
Image : Pexels
Personal Preference
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.