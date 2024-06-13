Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

JUNE 13, 2024

10 Reasons to drink water first in the morning


Dehydration affects brain function, causing dizziness and headaches

Helps fuel your brain

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

Replenish lost fluids upon waking up to avoid dehydration

Rehydrates after a waterless night

Morning water intake aids in jump-starting digestion and preventing constipation

Image source- Freepik

Helps in digestion

Water intake jump-starts metabolism for increased calorie-burning process

Image source- Freepik

Boosts metabolism

Hydration boosts mood, energy, and alertness in our body

Image source- Freepik

Increases energy levels

Drinking water reduces hunger pangs and supports weight loss efforts

Image source- Freepik

Curbs hunger & reinforces healthy weight loss

Hydrating in the morning can help flush out toxins from your body

Detoxify

Image source- Freepik

Water helps regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable throughout the day

Maintains body temperature 

Image source- Freepik

Drinking water on empty stomach can improve efficiency of your immune system

Strengthens immune system

Image source- Freepik

It can improve your skin complexion by keeping it hydrated and glowing

Improves Complexion 

Image source- Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here