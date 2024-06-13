Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
JUNE 13, 2024
10 Reasons to drink water first in the morning
Dehydration affects brain function, causing dizziness and headaches
Helps fuel your brain
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Replenish lost fluids upon waking up to avoid dehydration
Rehydrates after a waterless night
Morning water intake aids in jump-starting digestion and preventing constipation
Image source- Freepik
Helps in digestion
Water intake jump-starts metabolism for increased calorie-burning process
Image source- Freepik
Boosts metabolism
Hydration boosts mood, energy, and alertness in our body
Image source- Freepik
Increases energy levels
Drinking water reduces hunger pangs and supports weight loss efforts
Image source- Freepik
Curbs hunger & reinforces healthy weight loss
Hydrating in the morning can help flush out toxins from your body
Detoxify
Image source- Freepik
Water helps regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable throughout the day
Maintains body temperature
Image source- Freepik
Drinking water on empty stomach can improve efficiency of your immune system
Strengthens immune system
Image source- Freepik
It can improve your skin complexion by keeping it hydrated and glowing
Improves Complexion
Image source- Freepik
