Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment 

OCTOBER 06, 2023

10 reasons to keep smiling 

Nothing is more gorgeous than a smiling face 

Enhance beauty 

Image: Pexels

After a long stressful day try to laugh as much as possible to enhance your stamina 

Relieve stress

Image: Pexels

Get rid of all the negativity and distress in your life by putting on a big smile 

Increase positivity 

Image: Pexels

Smiling has an immaculate health benefits including the reduction of blood pressure 

Beneficial for health 

Image: Pexels

Smile is an unlimited remedy for mending your old pain

Heals pain

Image: Pexels

Remembering funny jokes or laughing with friends can make you more active and cheerful

Upgrade energy 

Image: Pexels

Spread happiness and positivity with a big smile on your face

Promote happiness 

Image: Pexels

If you're feeling low and gloomy then laugh your heart heart to see an instant change 

Change mood 

Image: Pexels

Smiling makes your immune system function better

Boost immunity 

Image: Pexels

A smiling face is enough to lighten up the atmosphere 

Spread sunshine

Image: Pexels

