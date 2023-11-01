Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
10 reasons why you should visit India
November 1, 2023
Indians are very welcoming and they consider their guests as the God's
The People
Image Source: Pexels
Taj Mahal is among the seven wonders of the world. You should must visit India to take a sight of it
Taj Mahal
Image Source: Pexels
Indians take their food very seriously and the cuisine, just like the country itself, is incredibly diverse. Food is alone a big reason why you should plan your trip to India now
The Food
Image Source: Pexels
You should visit India to explore their culture and age-old traditions
The Culture
Image Source: Pexels
India has one of the finest architects in the world. You should visit here to witness some of the great monuments
The Architecture
Image Source: Pexels
While many of the popular beach destinations in Goa are now crowded, the southern remote beaches are quiet and more pristine
The Beaches
Image Source: Pexels
Whether you’re riding around the beaches on a Royal Enfield, trekking snow-capped mountains, or attempting to spot Bengal tigers in the wild, traveling to India is one big adventure!
The Adventure
Image Source: Pexels
India is home to all of the major religions of the world and is the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. Visit to explore more about it
Spirituality
Image Source: Pexels
Indians celebrate their festivals with great enthusiasm. You should visit India to see a Diwali night and a colorful Holi dance
Festivals
Image Source: Pexels
Visit some of the great religious pilgrimage destinations to understand the real nature of the state
Pilgrimage sights
Image Source: Pexels
