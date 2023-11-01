Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

10 reasons why you should visit India

November 1, 2023

Indians are very welcoming and they consider their guests as the God's

 The People

Taj Mahal is among the seven wonders of the world. You should must visit India to take a sight of it

 Taj Mahal

Indians take their food very seriously and the cuisine, just like the country itself, is incredibly diverse. Food is alone a big reason why you should plan your trip to India now

The Food

You should visit India to explore their culture and age-old traditions 

The Culture 

India has one of the finest architects in the world. You should visit here to witness some of the great monuments

The Architecture 

While many of the popular beach destinations in Goa are now crowded, the southern remote beaches are quiet and more pristine

The Beaches

Whether you’re riding around the beaches on a Royal Enfield, trekking snow-capped mountains, or attempting to spot Bengal tigers in the wild, traveling to India is one big adventure!

The Adventure

India is home to all of the major religions of the world and is the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. Visit to explore more about it

Spirituality 

Indians celebrate their festivals with great enthusiasm. You should visit India to see a Diwali night and a colorful Holi dance

 Festivals

Visit some of the great religious pilgrimage destinations to understand the real nature of the state

Pilgrimage sights

