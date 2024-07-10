Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

july 10, 2024

10 reasons why you're feeling overwhelmed

You have a lot on your plate because you're juggling so many different roles and responsibilities

#1

Image: Freepik

You have a hard time asking for help and try to do it all on your own

#2

Image: Freepik

You overcommit yourself because you struggle to say no out of fear of disappointing others

#3

Image: Freepik

You're trying to multitask and do too many things at one time

#4

Image: Freepik

You find it difficult to prioritize based on urgency and importance

#5

Image: Freepik

You're thinking about the entire staircase instead of each individual step

Image: Freepik

#6

You're experiencing information overload and taking in too much information to make sense of at one time

#7

Image: Freepik

Not having enough support or connection with others

#8

Image: Freepik

Feeling anxious about the future or uncertain about things

#9

Image: Freepik

You're experiencing various emotions at one time that feel like too much for your system

#10

Image: Freepik

