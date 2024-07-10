Heading 3
10 reasons why you're feeling overwhelmed
You have a lot on your plate because you're juggling so many different roles and responsibilities
#1
You have a hard time asking for help and try to do it all on your own
#2
You overcommit yourself because you struggle to say no out of fear of disappointing others
#3
You're trying to multitask and do too many things at one time
#4
You find it difficult to prioritize based on urgency and importance
#5
You're thinking about the entire staircase instead of each individual step
#6
You're experiencing information overload and taking in too much information to make sense of at one time
#7
Not having enough support or connection with others
#8
Feeling anxious about the future or uncertain about things
#9
You're experiencing various emotions at one time that feel like too much for your system
#10
