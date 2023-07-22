Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

JULY 22, 2023

10 reasons you shouldn’t miss breakfast

Breakfast provides the necessary fuel to kickstart your day. After a night of fasting, your body needs the energy to function optimally

Energy Boost

Breakfast plays a vital role in enhancing cognitive function and concentration

Improved Concentration

Contrary to the belief that skipping breakfast can help with weight loss, research suggests that eating a nutritious breakfast can actually aid in maintaining a healthy weight

Weight Management

Including whole grains, fruits, dairy or plant-based alternatives, and lean proteins in your breakfast ensures that you consume vital vitamins, minerals, and fibre necessary 

Nutrient Intake

Blood Sugar Control

Eating breakfast can help stabilise blood sugar levels, especially for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition

Improved Metabolism

Eating breakfast jump-starts your metabolism, which is responsible for converting food into energy

Breakfast can positively impact your mood and emotional well-being, reducing the likelihood of mood swings, irritability, and feelings of lethargy throughout the day

Enhanced Mood

When you start the day with a healthy breakfast, you're more likely to make healthier food choices throughout the day

Better Nutritional Choices

Reduced Risk of Chronic Diseases

Regularly consuming a healthy breakfast has been associated with a decreased risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes

Taking time to enjoy a morning meal can contribute to a sense of routine, mindfulness, and self-care, setting a positive tone for the rest of your day

Overall Well-being

