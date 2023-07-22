Heading 3
Pakhi Jain
Lifestyle
JULY 22, 2023
10 reasons you shouldn’t miss breakfast
Breakfast provides the necessary fuel to kickstart your day. After a night of fasting, your body needs the energy to function optimally
Energy Boost
Breakfast plays a vital role in enhancing cognitive function and concentration
Improved Concentration
Contrary to the belief that skipping breakfast can help with weight loss, research suggests that eating a nutritious breakfast can actually aid in maintaining a healthy weight
Weight Management
Including whole grains, fruits, dairy or plant-based alternatives, and lean proteins in your breakfast ensures that you consume vital vitamins, minerals, and fibre necessary
Nutrient Intake
Blood Sugar Control
Eating breakfast can help stabilise blood sugar levels, especially for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition
Improved Metabolism
Eating breakfast jump-starts your metabolism, which is responsible for converting food into energy
Breakfast can positively impact your mood and emotional well-being, reducing the likelihood of mood swings, irritability, and feelings of lethargy throughout the day
Enhanced Mood
When you start the day with a healthy breakfast, you're more likely to make healthier food choices throughout the day
Better Nutritional Choices
Reduced Risk of Chronic Diseases
Regularly consuming a healthy breakfast has been associated with a decreased risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes
Taking time to enjoy a morning meal can contribute to a sense of routine, mindfulness, and self-care, setting a positive tone for the rest of your day
Overall Well-being
