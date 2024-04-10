Heading 3

Aditi Singh

APRIL 10, 2024

10 Recipes made from Drumsticks Vegetable

A delectable dinner recipe; saute drumsticks with onions and tomatoes and simmer after adding spices 

Curry

Drumsticks are essential in Sambar; they enhance the taste and add nutritional benefits too

Sambar

Fill drumsticks vegetable with a mixture of spiced lentils, coconut, and herbs, then steam or bake until tender; tasty and healthful!

Stuffed Drumsticks

 Cook this nutritious soup by simmering drumsticks vegetable with broth, and preferred seasonings until soft and aromatic

Soup

Saute drumsticks with assorted spices and enjoy this dry Indian recipe to eat with chapatis 

Stir Fry

A fragrant and rich vegetable rice recipe cooked with drumsticks, coconut milk and cardamom; you’re in for a comforting meal

Rice

Make a tangy and spicy pickle by marinating drumsticks vegetable in vinegar, salt, chili powder, and other spices; a perfect side dish!

Pickle

Simmer drumsticks vegetable with lentils, potatoes, carrots, and a variety of spices for a hearty and comforting stew

Lentil Stew

Grilled Drumsticks Vegetable

Grill whole drumsticks vegetable seasoned with olive oil, salt, and pepper until tender and slightly charred

Enjoy these 9 different nutritional dishes made from drumsticks or Moringa!

 Enjoy!

