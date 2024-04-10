Heading 3
Aditi Singh
APRIL 10, 2024
10 Recipes made from Drumsticks Vegetable
A delectable dinner recipe; saute drumsticks with onions and tomatoes and simmer after adding spices
Curry
Drumsticks are essential in Sambar; they enhance the taste and add nutritional benefits too
Sambar
Fill drumsticks vegetable with a mixture of spiced lentils, coconut, and herbs, then steam or bake until tender; tasty and healthful!
Stuffed Drumsticks
Cook this nutritious soup by simmering drumsticks vegetable with broth, and preferred seasonings until soft and aromatic
Soup
Saute drumsticks with assorted spices and enjoy this dry Indian recipe to eat with chapatis
Stir Fry
A fragrant and rich vegetable rice recipe cooked with drumsticks, coconut milk and cardamom; you’re in for a comforting meal
Rice
Make a tangy and spicy pickle by marinating drumsticks vegetable in vinegar, salt, chili powder, and other spices; a perfect side dish!
Pickle
Simmer drumsticks vegetable with lentils, potatoes, carrots, and a variety of spices for a hearty and comforting stew
Lentil Stew
Grilled Drumsticks Vegetable
Grill whole drumsticks vegetable seasoned with olive oil, salt, and pepper until tender and slightly charred
Enjoy these 9 different nutritional dishes made from drumsticks or Moringa!
Enjoy!
