Jiya Surana

 Lifestyle

JANUARY 10, 2024

10 recipes with puffed rice

Popular Indian street snack renowned for its delicious fusion of tastes and textures, made with puffed rice, diced veggies, chutneys, and a blend of spices

Bhel Puri 

Puffed rice and jaggery are combined to make puffed rice ladoo, commonly referred to as murmura ladoo or pori urundai

Puffed rice laddoo

A very popular street snack in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, made with puffed rice and an assortment of dry spices, mustard oil, lots of lemon

Jhal muri 

Sweet bars made especially for Makar Sankranti with 3 ingredients: puffed rice, ghee, jaggery

Murmura chikki 

A spicy snack with chivda and puffed rice and a lot of garlic flavor

Kolhapuri bhadang murmura

The texture of puffed rice upma is light and fluffy, which makes it a lovely dish to eat

Puffed rice upma

The Uttar Pradesh version of Jhal Muri minus the mustard oil and including peanuts

Churmura 

Murmura chivda is also known as Kurmura Chivda. For this, you need to make a tempering with mustard seeds, green chillies, curry leaves and turmeric powder. Add peanuts and chana dal to this tempering, then add puffed rice and salt

Murmura Chivda

A crunchy snack blending mashed potatoes, puffed rice, and spices

Puffed Rice Cutlet

With the light and airy texture of puffed rice, this is a new take on the traditional appe (also known as paniyaram or paddu)

Puffed rice appe 

