Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JANUARY 10, 2024
10 recipes with puffed rice
Popular Indian street snack renowned for its delicious fusion of tastes and textures, made with puffed rice, diced veggies, chutneys, and a blend of spices
Bhel Puri
Image Source: Shutterstock
Puffed rice and jaggery are combined to make puffed rice ladoo, commonly referred to as murmura ladoo or pori urundai
Puffed rice laddoo
Image Source: Shutterstock
A very popular street snack in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, made with puffed rice and an assortment of dry spices, mustard oil, lots of lemon
Jhal muri
Image Source: Shutterstock
Sweet bars made especially for Makar Sankranti with 3 ingredients: puffed rice, ghee, jaggery
Murmura chikki
Image Source: Shutterstock
A spicy snack with chivda and puffed rice and a lot of garlic flavor
Kolhapuri bhadang murmura
Image Source: Shutterstock
The texture of puffed rice upma is light and fluffy, which makes it a lovely dish to eat
Image Source: Shutterstock
Puffed rice upma
The Uttar Pradesh version of Jhal Muri minus the mustard oil and including peanuts
Churmura
Image Source: Shutterstock
Murmura chivda is also known as Kurmura Chivda. For this, you need to make a tempering with mustard seeds, green chillies, curry leaves and turmeric powder. Add peanuts and chana dal to this tempering, then add puffed rice and salt
Murmura Chivda
Image Source: Shutterstock
A crunchy snack blending mashed potatoes, puffed rice, and spices
Puffed Rice Cutlet
Image Source: Shutterstock
With the light and airy texture of puffed rice, this is a new take on the traditional appe (also known as paniyaram or paddu)
Puffed rice appe
Image Source: Shutterstock
