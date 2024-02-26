Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 26, 2024
10 red flags in yourself
You are self-deprecating and constantly put yourself down
Your sense of worth is entirely based on other people's estimation of you
You have extremely high expectations of yourself and are hard on yourself when you can't keep up
You try to manage or control other people and their decisions for them
You're hung on to one-sided friendships or relationships
Having a tendency to gossip or spread rumors about others
Constantly making excuses instead of taking responsibility
Feeling jealous or envious of others' success or happiness
Struggling to set and maintain healthy boundaries in relationships
Having difficulty apologizing or admitting when you are wrong
