Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

10 red flags in yourself

You are self-deprecating and constantly put yourself down

#1

Your sense of worth is entirely based on other people's estimation of you

#2

You have extremely high expectations of yourself and are hard on yourself when you can't keep up

#3

You try to manage or control other people and their decisions for them

#4

You're hung on to one-sided friendships or relationships

#5

Having a tendency to gossip or spread rumors about others 

#6

Constantly making excuses instead of taking responsibility

#7

Feeling jealous or envious of others' success or happiness

#8

#9

Struggling to set and maintain healthy boundaries in relationships

Having difficulty apologizing or admitting when you are wrong

#10

