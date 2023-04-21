APRIL 21, 2023
10 Red Flags To Watch In Your Partner
When your partner constantly wants to control your actions, decisions, and relationships, it is a major red flag
Controlling behavior
If your partner doesn't trust you, questions your every move, or acts jealous and possessive, it can be a sign of insecurity and lack of trust
Lack of trust
Lying, whether big or small, erodes trust in a relationship. Frequent lying or withholding important information is a red flag
Frequent lies
Disrespectful behavior can range from name-calling to belittling, insulting, and even threatening. Any form of disrespect is not acceptable in a healthy relationship
Disrespectful behavior
Anger issues
Uncontrolled anger and rage can be a sign of deeper emotional issues. If your partner has frequent outbursts, it can be a red flag
Communication is the key to a healthy relationship. If your partner avoids communication, stonewalls you, or fails to communicate their needs, it can lead to bigger problems
Lack of communication
If your partner is only interested in their own needs and desires, and doesn't prioritize your feelings, it can be a red flag for an unbalanced relationship
Self-centeredness
Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. If your partner lacks empathy, it can be a sign of emotional immaturity or narcissism
Lack of empathy
Addiction to drugs, alcohol, or other vices can cause major issues in a relationship. It can lead to neglect, abuse, and mistrust
Addictive behaviors
Physical abuse is never acceptable in a relationship. If your partner is physically abusive, seek help immediately
Physical abuse
