Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

APRIL 21, 2023

10 Red Flags To Watch In Your Partner

When your partner constantly wants to control your actions, decisions, and relationships, it is a major red flag

Controlling behavior

If your partner doesn't trust you, questions your every move, or acts jealous and possessive, it can be a sign of insecurity and lack of trust

Lack of trust

Lying, whether big or small, erodes trust in a relationship. Frequent lying or withholding important information is a red flag

Frequent lies

Disrespectful behavior can range from name-calling to belittling, insulting, and even threatening. Any form of disrespect is not acceptable in a healthy relationship

Disrespectful behavior

Anger issues

Uncontrolled anger and rage can be a sign of deeper emotional issues. If your partner has frequent outbursts, it can be a red flag

Communication is the key to a healthy relationship. If your partner avoids communication, stonewalls you, or fails to communicate their needs, it can lead to bigger problems

Lack of communication

If your partner is only interested in their own needs and desires, and doesn't prioritize your feelings, it can be a red flag for an unbalanced relationship

Self-centeredness

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. If your partner lacks empathy, it can be a sign of emotional immaturity or narcissism

Lack of empathy

Addiction to drugs, alcohol, or other vices can cause major issues in a relationship. It can lead to neglect, abuse, and mistrust

Addictive behaviors

Physical abuse is never acceptable in a relationship. If your partner is physically abusive, seek help immediately

Physical abuse

