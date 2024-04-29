Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

APRIL 29, 2024

10 refreshing chaas variants

A delightful summer drink with hints of mint, cumin, and coriander. Mildly spicy, perfect for hot days

MASALA CHAAS

Image Source: freepik

Buttermilk infused with fresh mint leaves, salt, and cumin. Great for digestion and beating the heat

PUDINA CHAAS

Image Source: freepik

Refreshing, light and earthy - promotes hydration & aids digestion

JEERA CHAAS

Image Source: freepik

Savory and sour with a pinch of asafoetida, salt, & spices. Cooling and healthy

HING CHAAS

Image Source: freepik

Infused with a smokey taste, this refreshing and aromatic drink is perfect for summers

Image Source: freepik

SMOKED CHAAS

The traditional Indian beverage combines yogurt, water, and freshly chopped coriander leaves with a pinch of black salt 

CORIANDER CHAAS 

Image Source: freepik

Tadka chaas is cool and has spices like mustard seeds, ginger, Jeera, and curry leaves 

TADKA CHAAS

Image Source: freepik

CUCUMBER CHAAS

Image Source: freepik

Blend of cooling cucumber, curd, and mint. Ideal for hot weather

BEETROOT CHAAS

Image Source: freepik

Nutritious and hydrating, reminiscent of traditional South Indian neer mor

Spicy chaas is made with green chilies or red chili powder, giving it a spicy twist that will awaken your taste buds

SPICY CHAAS

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here