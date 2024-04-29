Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
APRIL 29, 2024
10 refreshing chaas variants
A delightful summer drink with hints of mint, cumin, and coriander. Mildly spicy, perfect for hot days
MASALA CHAAS
Image Source: freepik
Buttermilk infused with fresh mint leaves, salt, and cumin. Great for digestion and beating the heat
PUDINA CHAAS
Image Source: freepik
Refreshing, light and earthy - promotes hydration & aids digestion
JEERA CHAAS
Image Source: freepik
Savory and sour with a pinch of asafoetida, salt, & spices. Cooling and healthy
HING CHAAS
Image Source: freepik
Infused with a smokey taste, this refreshing and aromatic drink is perfect for summers
Image Source: freepik
SMOKED CHAAS
The traditional Indian beverage combines yogurt, water, and freshly chopped coriander leaves with a pinch of black salt
CORIANDER CHAAS
Image Source: freepik
Tadka chaas is cool and has spices like mustard seeds, ginger, Jeera, and curry leaves
TADKA CHAAS
Image Source: freepik
CUCUMBER CHAAS
Image Source: freepik
Blend of cooling cucumber, curd, and mint. Ideal for hot weather
BEETROOT CHAAS
Image Source: freepik
Nutritious and hydrating, reminiscent of traditional South Indian neer mor
Spicy chaas is made with green chilies or red chili powder, giving it a spicy twist that will awaken your taste buds
SPICY CHAAS
Image Source: freepik
