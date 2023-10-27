Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
OCTOBER 27, 2023
10 Refreshing Drinks to try
A timeless classic, lemonade blends zesty lemons, sugar, and ice for a tart and sweet refresher. Add a sprig of mint for an extra twist
Lemonade
Whether it's black, green, or herbal, iced tea is a soothing and rejuvenating choice. Customize with lemon, honey, or fresh fruit for a personal touch
Iced Tea
Nature's electrolyte-packed gift, coconut water is a tropical elixir that hydrates and refreshes. Best served ice-cold from a fresh coconut
Coconut Water
A popular Indian delight, mango lassi combines ripe mangoes, yogurt, and a touch of cardamom for a creamy and fruity treat
Mango Lassi
Pureed watermelon, a hint of lime, and a touch of sweetness make this Mexican drink a true summer sensation
Watermelon Agua Fresca
Cucumber slices, fresh mint leaves, and a splash of sparkling water create a crisp and revitalizing beverage
Cucumber Mint Cooler
A tropical twist on a fizzy favorite, pineapple juice mixed with ginger ale delivers a sweet and tangy burst of flavor
Pineapple Ginger Ale
A classic Cuban cocktail, the mojito features fresh mint leaves, lime juice, sugar, and white rum, served over ice for a refreshing and spirited drink
Mojito
A pitcher of sangria, made with red or white wine, fresh fruit slices, and a splash of brandy, offers a fruity and chilled beverage that's perfect for gatherings
Sangria
For those who enjoy a touch of elegance, the mint julep combines bourbon, mint, sugar, and crushed ice, creating a classic and cool Southern tradition
Mint Julep
