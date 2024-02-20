Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
10 Refreshing fruits to eat in summer
Hydrating and sweet, perfect for hot days
Watermelon
Image Source: pexels
Tropical flavor packed with vitamin C
Pineapple
Image Source: pexels
Juicy and fragrant, a taste of summer in every bite
Mango
Image Source: pexels
Versatile, juicy, and rich in vitamin C
Strawberries
Image Source: pexels
Image Source: pexels
Kiwi
Sweet and hydrating, rich in vitamins A and C
Cantaloupe
Image Source: pexels
Bite-sized bursts of sweetness, loaded with antioxidants
Cherries
Image Source: pexels
Convenient, refreshing, and full of antioxidants
Grapes
Image Source: pexels
Blueberries
Image Source: pexels
Tiny but mighty, bursting with flavor and nutrients
Juicy, citrusy, and packed with vitamin C for an instant refreshment
Oranges
Image Source: pexels
