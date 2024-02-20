Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

10 Refreshing fruits to eat in summer

Hydrating and sweet, perfect for hot days

Watermelon

Image Source: pexels 

 Tropical flavor packed with vitamin C

Pineapple

Image Source: pexels 

Juicy and fragrant, a taste of summer in every bite

Mango

Image Source: pexels 

Versatile, juicy, and rich in vitamin C

Strawberries

Image Source: pexels 

Refreshingly tart, high in fiber and antioxidants

Image Source: pexels 

Kiwi

Sweet and hydrating, rich in vitamins A and C

Cantaloupe

Image Source: pexels 

Bite-sized bursts of sweetness, loaded with antioxidants

Cherries

Image Source: pexels 

 Convenient, refreshing, and full of antioxidants

Grapes

Image Source: pexels 

Blueberries

Image Source: pexels 

Tiny but mighty, bursting with flavor and nutrients

Juicy, citrusy, and packed with vitamin C for an instant refreshment

Oranges

Image Source: pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here