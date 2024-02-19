Heading 3

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

10 Refreshing juice for summer

Blend fresh watermelon chunks with a handful of mint leaves and a squeeze of lime for a hydrating and invigorating drink 

Watermelon Mint Juice 

Combine fresh pineapple chunks with a knob of ginger and a splash of lemon juice for a zesty and refreshing beverage

Pineapple Ginger Juice 

Blend cucumbers with water, lemon juice, and a touch of honey or agave syrup for a crisp and revitalizing lemonade alternative

Cucumber Lemonade 

Blend ripe mangoes with coconut water and ice cubes for a tropical and hydrating drink reminiscent of a day at the beach

Mango Coconut Cooler 

Mix assorted berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries with a splash of orange juice for a colorful and antioxidant-rich beverage

 Berry Blast Juice 

Combine spinach, kale, cucumber, celery, green apple, and lemon juice for a nutrient-packed and detoxifying green juice

Green Goddess Juice 

Blend ripe peaches with fresh basil leaves, a squeeze of lime juice, and a splash of sparkling water for a fruity and aromatic summer refresher

Peach Basil Refresher 

Blend kiwi, cucumber, lime juice, and a hint of honey for a cooling and vitamin-packed drink with a tangy twist

Kiwi Cucumber Cooler 

Orange Carrot Sunrise 

Mix freshly squeezed orange juice with carrot juice and a splash of ginger for a vibrant and vitamin-rich sunrise-inspired beverage

Blend a combination of pineapple, mango, papaya, and passion fruit juices with coconut water and a splash of grenadine for a tropical delight bursting with flavor

 Tropical Punch 

