Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2024

10 refreshing lemon dishes 

This refreshing South Indian staple is light and tangy, perfect for summer. Cook rice, temper spices, squeeze garnish, and serve with sambar

Lemon rice 

Light and tangy South Indian soup, ideal for summer. Boil tamarind pulp, spices, and lemon juice, temper, and serve hot with rice

Nimbu rasam

Summer special treat, vanilla cake with lemon zest, topped with lemon glaze. A hit at gatherings, satisfying sweet cravings

Lemon cake 

Nutrient-rich dal with onions, tomatoes, and zesty lime juice brightens flavors, aids digestion, and enhances nutrient absorption

Sindhi tidali dal

Marinated with lime juice for tender and flavorful meat. Lime's acidity tenderizes the protein and aids digestion, enhancing taste and nutrient absorption

Himachali lemon chicken

Summary delight, succulent fish marinated in lemon, butter, and garlic. Refreshing and flavorful, perfect for beating the heat

Lemon butter garlic fish

A zesty summer dish, tender meat marinated in lemon juice, is packed with delightful flavors

Nimbu meat 

Lemon Bars

A sweet and tangy dessert made with a buttery crust and a zesty lemon filling. The perfect balance of sweet and sour in each bite

Nimbu Ka Achaar 

Also called a lemon pickle, nimbu ka achaar is a combination of tangy and spicy flavors that acts as a condiment to every meal

A comforting lentil dish flavored with lemon juice, turmeric, cumin, and other spices

Lemon Dal

