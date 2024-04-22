Heading 3
10 refreshing lemon dishes
This refreshing South Indian staple is light and tangy, perfect for summer. Cook rice, temper spices, squeeze garnish, and serve with sambar
Lemon rice
Light and tangy South Indian soup, ideal for summer. Boil tamarind pulp, spices, and lemon juice, temper, and serve hot with rice
Nimbu rasam
Summer special treat, vanilla cake with lemon zest, topped with lemon glaze. A hit at gatherings, satisfying sweet cravings
Lemon cake
Nutrient-rich dal with onions, tomatoes, and zesty lime juice brightens flavors, aids digestion, and enhances nutrient absorption
Sindhi tidali dal
Marinated with lime juice for tender and flavorful meat. Lime's acidity tenderizes the protein and aids digestion, enhancing taste and nutrient absorption
Himachali lemon chicken
Summary delight, succulent fish marinated in lemon, butter, and garlic. Refreshing and flavorful, perfect for beating the heat
Lemon butter garlic fish
A zesty summer dish, tender meat marinated in lemon juice, is packed with delightful flavors
Nimbu meat
Lemon Bars
A sweet and tangy dessert made with a buttery crust and a zesty lemon filling. The perfect balance of sweet and sour in each bite
Nimbu Ka Achaar
Also called a lemon pickle, nimbu ka achaar is a combination of tangy and spicy flavors that acts as a condiment to every meal
A comforting lentil dish flavored with lemon juice, turmeric, cumin, and other spices
Lemon Dal
