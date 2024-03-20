Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 20, 2024
10 refreshing sharbat recipes
Mix rose syrup with chilled water, add a splash of lemon juice, and garnish with fresh rose petals for a fragrant and refreshing drink
Rose Sharbat
Image Source: Pexels
Blend fresh mint leaves with sugar syrup, water, and a squeeze of lime juice for a cool and invigorating beverage
Mint Sharbat
Image Source: Pexels
Combine khus syrup with chilled water and a hint of roasted cumin powder for a unique and earthy flavor
Khus Sharbat
Image Source: Pexels
Mix freshly squeezed lemon juice with sugar syrup and ice-cold water for a zesty drink
Image Source: Pexels
Lemon Sharbat
Dilute Rooh Afza concentrate with chilled milk or water, add a sprinkle of chopped nuts, and enjoy this iconic summer cooler
Rooh Afza Sharbat
Image Source: Pexels
Extract pulp from ripe bel fruit, blend with water and sugar, strain, and serve chilled for a sweet and tangy delight
Bel Sharbat
Image Source: Pexels
Blend fresh orange juice with sugar syrup, a dash of orange zest, and ice cubes for a citrusy and energizing drink
Orange Sharbat
Image Source: Pexels
Watermelon Sharbat
Image Source: Pexels
Puree juicy watermelon chunks with a splash of lime juice and mint leaves, strain, and serve over ice for a hydrating treat
Infuse saffron strands in warm water, mix with sugar syrup, and chilled milk for a luxurious and aromatic sharbat experience
Saffron Sharbat
Image Source: Pexels
Extract pomegranate juice, combine with sugar syrup, a squeeze of lemon juice, and sparkling water for a vibrant and refreshing beverage
Pomegranate Sharbat
Image Source: Pexels
