Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 20, 2024

10 refreshing sharbat recipes 

Mix rose syrup with chilled water, add a splash of lemon juice, and garnish with fresh rose petals for a fragrant and refreshing drink

Rose Sharbat

Blend fresh mint leaves with sugar syrup, water, and a squeeze of lime juice for a cool and invigorating beverage

Mint Sharbat

Combine khus syrup with chilled water and a hint of roasted cumin powder for a unique and earthy flavor

Khus Sharbat

Mix freshly squeezed lemon juice with sugar syrup and ice-cold water for a zesty drink

Lemon Sharbat

Dilute Rooh Afza concentrate with chilled milk or water, add a sprinkle of chopped nuts, and enjoy this iconic summer cooler

Rooh Afza Sharbat

Extract pulp from ripe bel fruit, blend with water and sugar, strain, and serve chilled for a sweet and tangy delight

Bel Sharbat

Blend fresh orange juice with sugar syrup, a dash of orange zest, and ice cubes for a citrusy and energizing drink

Orange Sharbat

Watermelon Sharbat

Puree juicy watermelon chunks with a splash of lime juice and mint leaves, strain, and serve over ice for a hydrating treat

Infuse saffron strands in warm water, mix with sugar syrup, and chilled milk for a luxurious and aromatic sharbat experience

Saffron Sharbat

Extract pomegranate juice, combine with sugar syrup, a squeeze of lemon juice, and sparkling water for a vibrant and refreshing beverage

Pomegranate Sharbat

