ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

october 01, 2023

10 Refreshing summer drinks

This delicious fruity drink can be made in a jiffy. Loaded with countless nutrients, it is enough to make the hot summer days cool and refreshing 

Watermelon Juice 

Image: Pexels

It's an ideal summer drink for coffee lovers. Replace your hot and regular coffee with a chilled and creamy glass of this banger

Iced coffee mocha

Image: Pexels

This classic Indian drink is made with creamy yogurt. Popularized by Punjab,summer is certainly incomplete without the inclusion of this healthy and refreshing drink

Lassi

Image: Pexels

This delicious drink enables us to fight dehydration and dullness of summer by aiding plasma production and an increase in body fluids 

Sugarcane Juice

Image: Pexels

Made with the king of fruits mango this lip-smacking summer sip fortifies us to survive the heat 

Aam Panna

Image: Pexels

Also known as chaas, this traditional Indian drink is replete with cumin and yogurt making it extremely beneficial for digestion on hot sunny days 

Buttermilk 

Image: Pexels

This all-time favourite drink is one of the most easily made beverages yet tastes amazing 

Lemonade

Image: Pexels

This fresh and sweet drink is the most popular of all. Apart from being incredibly yummy, it has multiple health benefits making it ideal for summer afternoons 

Coconut Water

Image: Pexels

Orange juice is a popular go-to drink in most households

Orange boost juice

Image: Pexels

This drink has a combination of water and cumin seed which is extremely refreshing at the same time excellent for curing digestion problems

Jaljeera

Image: Pexels

