ishita Gupta
lifestyle
october 01, 2023
10 Refreshing summer drinks
This delicious fruity drink can be made in a jiffy. Loaded with countless nutrients, it is enough to make the hot summer days cool and refreshing
Watermelon Juice
Image: Pexels
It's an ideal summer drink for coffee lovers. Replace your hot and regular coffee with a chilled and creamy glass of this banger
Iced coffee mocha
Image: Pexels
This classic Indian drink is made with creamy yogurt. Popularized by Punjab,summer is certainly incomplete without the inclusion of this healthy and refreshing drink
Lassi
Image: Pexels
This delicious drink enables us to fight dehydration and dullness of summer by aiding plasma production and an increase in body fluids
Sugarcane Juice
Image: Pexels
Made with the king of fruits mango this lip-smacking summer sip fortifies us to survive the heat
Aam Panna
Image: Pexels
Also known as chaas, this traditional Indian drink is replete with cumin and yogurt making it extremely beneficial for digestion on hot sunny days
Buttermilk
Image: Pexels
This all-time favourite drink is one of the most easily made beverages yet tastes amazing
Lemonade
Image: Pexels
This fresh and sweet drink is the most popular of all. Apart from being incredibly yummy, it has multiple health benefits making it ideal for summer afternoons
Coconut Water
Image: Pexels
Orange juice is a popular go-to drink in most households
Orange boost juice
Image: Pexels
This drink has a combination of water and cumin seed which is extremely refreshing at the same time excellent for curing digestion problems
Jaljeera
Image: Pexels
