APRIL 22, 2024
10 Refreshing Summer Fruit Juices
A refreshing blend of watermelon, lychee, ginger, mint, and lemon, frozen into a delightful granita, to beat the summer heat
Watermelon Lychee Granita
A refreshing drink featuring cucumber, kiwi, and Thai ginger, perfect to satisfy your thrust
Cool Kiwi Juice
Enjoy the summer with a delightful blend of cool mango pulp, best enjoyed with food
Aam Ras
Add a classic twist to the mango drink, using the fresh pineapple pulp blended with cumin, black salt, and lime juice, for a refreshing summer days
Ananas Da Panna
Experience the unique flavor combination of lychee, lime, and fresh dill in this delicious summer beverage
Lyschee and Dill Juice
Indulge in the tangy sweetness of mulberries, lime, orange, grape juice, and kala khatta, creating a perfect beverage
Very Berry Khatta
Boost your energy level with this fruity punch made from a mix of apple, mango, orange, and lemonade, served over with ice
Virgin Punch
Grape Nectar
Savor the sweet and tangy blend of grape juice, lemon, and lychees in this cool mocktail, perfect for cooling off
Plum-ness
Prepare this simple and delicious plum smoothie made from juicy plums and condensed milk, offering a refreshing drink option for summer
Enjoy this refreshing combination of orange and basil, topped with ice for a cooling drink
Orange and basil juice
