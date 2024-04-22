Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2024

10 Refreshing Summer Fruit Juices

A refreshing blend of watermelon, lychee, ginger, mint, and lemon, frozen into a delightful granita, to beat the summer heat 

Watermelon Lychee Granita

Image Source: freepik

A refreshing drink featuring cucumber, kiwi, and Thai ginger, perfect to satisfy your thrust

Cool Kiwi Juice

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy the summer with a delightful blend of cool mango pulp, best enjoyed with food 

Aam Ras

Image Source: freepik

Add a classic twist to the mango drink, using the fresh pineapple pulp blended with cumin, black salt, and lime juice, for a refreshing summer days

Ananas Da Panna

Image Source: freepik

Experience the unique flavor combination of lychee, lime, and fresh dill in this delicious summer beverage

Image Source: freepik

Lyschee and Dill Juice

Indulge in the tangy sweetness of mulberries, lime, orange, grape juice, and kala khatta, creating a perfect beverage

Very Berry Khatta

Image Source: freepik

Boost your energy level with this fruity punch made from a mix of apple, mango, orange, and lemonade, served over with ice

Virgin Punch

Image Source: freepik

Grape Nectar

Image Source: freepik

Savor the sweet and tangy blend of grape juice, lemon, and lychees in this cool mocktail, perfect for cooling off

Plum-ness

Image Source: freepik

Prepare this simple and delicious plum smoothie made from juicy plums and condensed milk, offering a refreshing drink option for summer

Enjoy this refreshing combination of orange and basil, topped with ice for a cooling drink

Orange and basil juice

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here