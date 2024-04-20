Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 20, 2024
10 refreshing summer mocktails to try
Try this simple, light, and refreshing watermelon mint prepared with simple ingredients for a cool mood on hot days
Watermelon Mint
Image Source: freepik
Indulge in this frozen delicious mocktail prepared with blended strawberries and mango with citrus flavor, perfect for a nonalcoholic drink
Virgin layered strawberry- Mango Margaritas
Image Source: freepik
With a slight ginger flavor balanced with fresh lime juice, and ice cubes, this fresh and cool mocktail is just perfect
Moscow Mule Mocktail
Image Source: freepik
For all mint lovers, this mint mojito mocktail is ideal for welcoming drink in lunch, and dinner. and dinner and is also one of the famous drinks in functions
Mojito Mocktail
Image Source: freepik
This sweet blueberry lemonade is the perfect burst of fresh blueberries with a tangy lemon taste
Image Source: freepik
Blueberry Lemonade
This quick and easy-to-make mocktail is less on calories and carbs prepared with soda and syrup
Fizzy Rosemary Cider Mocktail
Image Source: freepik
The whipped frozen lemonade prepared with the creaminess of a milkshake comes with a tangy squeezed lemonade, coconut milk, and syrup
Whipped frozen lemonade
Image Source: freepik
Virgin Banana Pina Colada
Image Source: freepik
Prepare this nonalcoholic pina colada with blended bananas, pineapple, and coconut milk
Raspberry Lemonade
Image Source: freepik
Try this sweet-tart raspberry lemonade made with fresh raspberry puree that makes a simple lemonade and an extraordinary drink
Frozen Margarita mocktail
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy this frozen margarita mocktail a perfect and refreshing nonalcoholic drink blended up with fresh ingredients
