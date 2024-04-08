Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 08, 2024

10 Refreshing Watermelon Beverages

Lemon juice mixed with watermelon puree and a hint of sugar or honey will make you feel refreshed and energetic

Watermelon Lemonade

Image Source: Pexels

Blend watermelon chunks with fresh mint leaves, lime juice, and ice cubes; ideal for beating the heat

Watermelon Mint Cooler

Image Source: Pexels

Combine watermelon juice with basil-infused syrup and sparkling water for a perfect delight 

Watermelon Basil Drink

Image Source: Pexels

Grind watermelon chunks with water, sugar, and lime juice, then strain and serve with ice; toothsome, isn’t it

Watermelon Fresca

Image Source: Pexels

 Mix watermelon juice with cucumber slices, sparkling water, and a splash of lime juice for this refreshing beverage 

Watermelon Cucumber Spritzer

Image Source: Pexels

Shake together watermelon juice, tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and a dash of chili powder. It’s refreshing and spicy; an unique combination

Image Source: Pexels

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

Blend watermelon chunks with coconut milk, banana, and a touch of honey for a tropical treat; get ready to gobble down this healthy drink

Watermelon Coconut Smoothie

Image Source: Pexels

Brew your favorite tea (green tea or black tea) and chill, then blend with watermelon juice and serve over ice; a zesty serve 

Watermelon Iced Tea

Image Source: Pexels

Combine watermelon chunks, white wine, brandy, orange juice, and sliced citrus fruits for a fruity sangria

Watermelon Sangria

Image Source: Pexels

Blend frozen watermelon chunks with coconut water and a squeeze of lime for a frosty and hydrating drink. it will surely make you nostalgic

Frozen Watermelon Slushie

Image Source: Pexels

