Jiya Surana
FEBRUARY 24, 2024
10 regrets of people-pleasers
Not speaking up for yourself when something didn't feel right for you
#1
Not trusting your instinct and growing apart from your inner truth
#2
Staying in relationships even though you knew it wasn't the right fit anymore
#3
Ghosting people because you let resentment build up and were too scared to confront what bothered you
#4
Not taking the time to reconnect with yourself and build a life that feels right
#5
Struggling with decision-making due to fear of disappointing others
#6
Focusing more on getting others to like you rather than focusing on liking yourself
#7
Regretting not being true to their own values and beliefs
#8
#9
Regretting missed opportunities for personal growth and self-care
Feeling exhausted from constantly trying to meet others' expectations
#10
