 Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

10 regrets of people-pleasers

Not speaking up for yourself when something didn't feel right for you

#1

Not trusting your instinct and growing apart from your inner truth

#2

Staying in relationships even though you knew it wasn't the right fit anymore

#3

Ghosting people because you let resentment build up and were too scared to confront what bothered you

#4

Not taking the time to reconnect with yourself and build a life that feels right

#5

Struggling with decision-making due to fear of disappointing others

#6

Focusing more on getting others to like you rather than focusing on liking yourself

#7

Regretting not being true to their own values and beliefs

#8

#9

Regretting missed opportunities for personal growth and self-care

Feeling exhausted from constantly trying to meet others' expectations

#10

