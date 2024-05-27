Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 lifestyle 

may 27, 2024

10 relationship advice to know at 21

You can't afford to waste your time in insecure relationships. Either trust each other or leave

#1

Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram 

If someone ghosts you, respect the dead and move on

#2

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram 

You won't have a healthy relationship with someone else if you have a toxic relationship with yourself

#3

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram 

Cultivate a strong friendship as the foundation of your relationship

#4

Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram 

Stop searching for the right person and focus on becoming the right person

#5

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram 

If someone likes you, you will know. If they don't, you will be confused

#6

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram 

If taking care of yourself means letting someone down, then let someone down

#7

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Your self-love must always be stronger than your desire to be loved by others

#8

Image: Siddharth Nigam Instagram 

Keep the relationship fun and exciting by trying new things together and enjoying each other's company

#9

Image: Yesha Rughani Instagram 

The people you allow into your life are contagious. So choose wisely and cut quickly

#10

Image: Nidhi Shah Instagram 

