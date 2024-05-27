Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 27, 2024
10 relationship advice to know at 21
You can't afford to waste your time in insecure relationships. Either trust each other or leave
#1
Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram
If someone ghosts you, respect the dead and move on
#2
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
You won't have a healthy relationship with someone else if you have a toxic relationship with yourself
#3
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Cultivate a strong friendship as the foundation of your relationship
#4
Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Stop searching for the right person and focus on becoming the right person
#5
Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
If someone likes you, you will know. If they don't, you will be confused
#6
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
If taking care of yourself means letting someone down, then let someone down
#7
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Your self-love must always be stronger than your desire to be loved by others
#8
Image: Siddharth Nigam Instagram
Keep the relationship fun and exciting by trying new things together and enjoying each other's company
#9
Image: Yesha Rughani Instagram
The people you allow into your life are contagious. So choose wisely and cut quickly
#10
Image: Nidhi Shah Instagram
