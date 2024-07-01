Heading 3

10 relationship rules for couples

Stop searching for the right person and focus on becoming the right person

#1

You won't have a healthy relationship if you two can't contribute to each other's good emotional space

#2

Stop ignoring or taking your partner for granted because eventually, they kill even the strongest of the feelings

#3

Your self-love must always be stronger than your desire to be loved by others 

#4

You can't waste your life in insecure relationships. Either trust each other 100% or leave

#5

If your partner doesn't find you as the first person to seek support, you're wasting each other's time

#6

You can't expect a relationship to do well when one of the deepest human desires - to feel important - isn't respected. Make them feel important

#7

The people you allow into your life are contagious. Choose wisely and cut quickly

#8

Your ability to do things together should be high and diverse. Do things that help build partnerships. Cook, go for a walk, or may just gaze at the stars together

#9

You won't have a healthy relationship with someone else if you have a toxic relationship with yourself

#10

