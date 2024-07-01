Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 01, 2024
10 relationship rules for couples
Stop searching for the right person and focus on becoming the right person
#1
Image: Freepik
You won't have a healthy relationship if you two can't contribute to each other's good emotional space
#2
Image: Freepik
Stop ignoring or taking your partner for granted because eventually, they kill even the strongest of the feelings
#3
Image: Freepik
Your self-love must always be stronger than your desire to be loved by others
Image: Freepik
#4
You can't waste your life in insecure relationships. Either trust each other 100% or leave
#5
Image: Freepik
If your partner doesn't find you as the first person to seek support, you're wasting each other's time
Image: Freepik
#6
You can't expect a relationship to do well when one of the deepest human desires - to feel important - isn't respected. Make them feel important
#7
Image: Freepik
The people you allow into your life are contagious. Choose wisely and cut quickly
#8
Image: Freepik
Your ability to do things together should be high and diverse. Do things that help build partnerships. Cook, go for a walk, or may just gaze at the stars together
#9
Image: Freepik
You won't have a healthy relationship with someone else if you have a toxic relationship with yourself
#10
Image: Freepik
