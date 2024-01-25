Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

January 25, 2024

10 Relaxing music before bed 

   - This timeless piano piece by Debussy is known for its gentle and dreamlike quality, making it a perfect choice for winding down

Claude Debussy - "Clair de Lune"

   - Einaudi's minimalist piano composition creates a tranquil ambiance, perfect for relaxation and preparing for sleep

Ludovico Einaudi - "Nuvole Bianche"

   - Featured in films like "Arrival," this ambient piece by Max Richter is emotionally powerful and serene

Max Richter - "On the Nature of Daylight"

   - Part of Eno's ambient series, "Music for Airports," is designed to create a calming environment, making it ideal for bedtime

 Brian Eno - "Music for Airports"

   - Yiruma's piano composition is melodic and soothing, often used in various settings for relaxation and meditation

Yiruma - "River Flows in You"

   - Satie's Gymnopédies, especially the first one, are known for their gentle and reflective quality, making them perfect for bedtime

Erik Satie - "Gymnopédie No.1"

   - Enya's ethereal and atmospheric music, including "Watermark," is well-known for creating a peaceful and calming atmosphere

 Enya - "Watermark"

   - The slow and graceful "Largo" from Handel's Xerxes is a beautiful piece that can induce a sense of tranquility

George Frideric Handel - "Largo" from Xerxes

 Sigur Rós - "Samskeyti"

   - The Icelandic band Sigur Rós creates ambient and otherworldly music, and "Samskeyti" is remarkably calming and atmospheric

 - Joep Beving's contemporary piano compositions, including "The Light She Brings," are soothing and meditative

Joep Beving - "The Light She Brings"

