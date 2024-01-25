Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 25, 2024
10 Relaxing music before bed
- This timeless piano piece by Debussy is known for its gentle and dreamlike quality, making it a perfect choice for winding down
Claude Debussy - "Clair de Lune"
Images: freepik
- Einaudi's minimalist piano composition creates a tranquil ambiance, perfect for relaxation and preparing for sleep
Ludovico Einaudi - "Nuvole Bianche"
Images: freepik
- Featured in films like "Arrival," this ambient piece by Max Richter is emotionally powerful and serene
Max Richter - "On the Nature of Daylight"
Images: freepik
- Part of Eno's ambient series, "Music for Airports," is designed to create a calming environment, making it ideal for bedtime
Brian Eno - "Music for Airports"
Images: freepik
- Yiruma's piano composition is melodic and soothing, often used in various settings for relaxation and meditation
Images: freepik
Yiruma - "River Flows in You"
- Satie's Gymnopédies, especially the first one, are known for their gentle and reflective quality, making them perfect for bedtime
Erik Satie - "Gymnopédie No.1"
Images: freepik
- Enya's ethereal and atmospheric music, including "Watermark," is well-known for creating a peaceful and calming atmosphere
Enya - "Watermark"
Images: freepik
- The slow and graceful "Largo" from Handel's Xerxes is a beautiful piece that can induce a sense of tranquility
George Frideric Handel - "Largo" from Xerxes
Images: freepik
Sigur Rós - "Samskeyti"
Images: freepik
- The Icelandic band Sigur Rós creates ambient and otherworldly music, and "Samskeyti" is remarkably calming and atmospheric
- Joep Beving's contemporary piano compositions, including "The Light She Brings," are soothing and meditative
Joep Beving - "The Light She Brings"
Images: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.