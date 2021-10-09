oct 9, 2021
10 Remedies to lighten dark underarms
Aloe vera gel is the most common and effective answer to dark underarms. Apply the gel and wash it after 10-15 minutes on every alternative day
As a natural bleaching agent, turmeric helps in lightening dark underarms. Apply a mix of organic turmeric powder, milk and honey for visible results
A mix of tea tree oil and water can help in brightening the skin and fights bad odour too
A remedy from our grandmother’s kitchen, fuller’s earth and lemon juice mix can help in lightening dark underarms
One of the easiest ways to get rid of dark underarms is by applying lemon juice every 3-4 times a week. It acts as a defoliant and natural bleaching agent
Rose water is packed with a host of benefits. Add it to some baking soda and apply on your underarms for about 6-7 minutes before rinsing it off
Sunflower oil imparts natural radiance and freshness to the skin because it has vitamin E. Massaging it on your underarms is known to yield visible results
Potato juice acts as a brightening agent for dark underarms and also helps in reducing patchiness and itching
Cucumber juice is loaded with skin lightening properties that help in improving the colour of your armpits
Rich in citric acid, orange peels when applied on the underarms’ skin not only lightens the skin tone but will also act as a natural deodorant
