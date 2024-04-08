Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 08, 2024

10 reminders every single needs to know

You don't need to explain away your relationship status

#1

Image Source: Pexels

It's okay to take breaks from dating

#2

Image Source: Pexels

You're allowed to absolutely love being single

#3

Image Source: Pexels

There's more to life than romance. But it's okay to want it, too

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Don't convince yourself to love someone just because you're tired of being single

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Don't lose yourself looking for someone else

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Finding love later in life doesn't make it less real

#7

Image Source: Pexels

You are so loved and are worthy of that love

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Remember that being single is a valuable time for self-discovery

You are not behind

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here