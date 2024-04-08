Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 08, 2024
10 reminders every single needs to know
You don't need to explain away your relationship status
It's okay to take breaks from dating
You're allowed to absolutely love being single
There's more to life than romance. But it's okay to want it, too
Don't convince yourself to love someone just because you're tired of being single
Don't lose yourself looking for someone else
Finding love later in life doesn't make it less real
You are so loved and are worthy of that love
Remember that being single is a valuable time for self-discovery
You are not behind
