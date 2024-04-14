Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 14, 2024

10 reminders to feel positive

Spring is here, summer is coming, bright mornings, and light evenings and you have so many memories waiting to be made

#1

Image Source: Freepik

You are not your mistakes and you are not your bad days

#2

Image Source: Freepik

Listen to their words but watch for their actions, if they do not match, you know what to do

#3

Image Source: Freepik

Stop letting what might go wrong hold you back from all of the things that could go right

#4

Image Source: Freepik

I hope you have enough people in your life telling you how special you are

Image Source: Freepik

#5

Everybody and everything starts somewhere

#6

Image Source: Freepik

Do more things that make you forget to check your phone

#7

Image Source: Freepik

Maybe it's not all falling apart, maybe, it's falling right into place

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

Remember that you get to define what success and happiness are. You don't have to hold yourself in comparison to somebody else's definition of it

Some days are just going to feel a little bit rubbish and that's normal

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here