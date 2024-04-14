Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 14, 2024
10 reminders to feel positive
Spring is here, summer is coming, bright mornings, and light evenings and you have so many memories waiting to be made
#1
You are not your mistakes and you are not your bad days
#2
Listen to their words but watch for their actions, if they do not match, you know what to do
#3
Stop letting what might go wrong hold you back from all of the things that could go right
#4
I hope you have enough people in your life telling you how special you are
#5
Everybody and everything starts somewhere
#6
Do more things that make you forget to check your phone
#7
Maybe it's not all falling apart, maybe, it's falling right into place
#8
#9
Remember that you get to define what success and happiness are. You don't have to hold yourself in comparison to somebody else's definition of it
Some days are just going to feel a little bit rubbish and that's normal
#10
