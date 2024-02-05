Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

10 Respect Elders Quotes

"Respecting elders is a way to express our gratitude for the lessons they have taught us" 

#1

Image: freepik 

"The strength of a community is built on the respect it shows to its elders"

#2

Image: freepik 

 “Respect is one of the most important things you can teach a child”

#3

Image: freepik 

"The elderly are the living embodiment of wisdom; let us respect and learn from them"

#4

Image: freepik 

"The elderly are the roots of our society; let us respect and nurture them"

#5

Image: freepik 

"To honor our elders is to honor the legacy they leave behind"

#6

Image: freepik 

"Respect for elders is a virtue that illuminates our own character" 

#7

Image: freepik 

 "Respect your elders, for they have walked the path before you"

#8

Image: freepik 

 "Respect for elders is the cornerstone of a harmonious society"

#9

Image: freepik 

 "Respecting elders is an investment in our own future" 

#10

Image: freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here