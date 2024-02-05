Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
10 Respect Elders Quotes
"Respecting elders is a way to express our gratitude for the lessons they have taught us"
#1
Image: freepik
"The strength of a community is built on the respect it shows to its elders"
#2
Image: freepik
“Respect is one of the most important things you can teach a child”
#3
Image: freepik
"The elderly are the living embodiment of wisdom; let us respect and learn from them"
#4
Image: freepik
"The elderly are the roots of our society; let us respect and nurture them"
#5
Image: freepik
"To honor our elders is to honor the legacy they leave behind"
#6
Image: freepik
"Respect for elders is a virtue that illuminates our own character"
#7
Image: freepik
"Respect your elders, for they have walked the path before you"
#8
Image: freepik
"Respect for elders is the cornerstone of a harmonious society"
#9
Image: freepik
"Respecting elders is an investment in our own future"
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.