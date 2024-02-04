Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 4, 2024

10 Rest In Peace Quotes

“Death is only passing through God’s other door”

#1

Image: freepik 

“Death is just another stage of life, although the one you kind of hope comes last”

#2

Image: freepik 

“The dead has always been within us, it’s just the graveyard where we lay to rest”

#3

Image: freepik 

“Let life be beautiful like summer flowers and death like autumn leaves”

#4

Image: freepik 

 “There are no goodbyes. Where ever you’ll be, you’ll be in my heart”

#5

Image: freepik 

“We’ll meet again. Don’t know where, don’t know when, but I know we’ll meet again, some sunny day”

#6

Image: freepik 

“The two hardest things to say in life are hello for the first time and goodbye for the last”

#7

Image: freepik 

"Rest peacefully, dear soul, knowing that your impact on this world will never be forgotten"

#8

Image: freepik 

"May your soul find rest in the arms of eternity, where pain is replaced by everlasting peace"

#9

Image: freepik 

"Gone too soon, but forever in our hearts. May you find eternal peace"

#10

Image: freepik 

