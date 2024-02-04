Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 4, 2024
10 Rest In Peace Quotes
“Death is only passing through God’s other door”
#1
Image: freepik
“Death is just another stage of life, although the one you kind of hope comes last”
#2
Image: freepik
“The dead has always been within us, it’s just the graveyard where we lay to rest”
#3
Image: freepik
“Let life be beautiful like summer flowers and death like autumn leaves”
#4
Image: freepik
“There are no goodbyes. Where ever you’ll be, you’ll be in my heart”
#5
Image: freepik
“We’ll meet again. Don’t know where, don’t know when, but I know we’ll meet again, some sunny day”
#6
Image: freepik
“The two hardest things to say in life are hello for the first time and goodbye for the last”
#7
Image: freepik
"Rest peacefully, dear soul, knowing that your impact on this world will never be forgotten"
#8
Image: freepik
"May your soul find rest in the arms of eternity, where pain is replaced by everlasting peace"
#9
Image: freepik
"Gone too soon, but forever in our hearts. May you find eternal peace"
#10
Image: freepik
