Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 21, 2024

10 rice desserts to try at home

Creamy rice pudding infused with coconut milk and topped with toasted coconut flakes

Coconut Rice Pudding

Image Source: Pexels

A traditional Thai dessert featuring sweet sticky rice drizzled with coconut cream and served with ripe mango slices

Mango Sticky Rice

Image Source: Pexels

Classic American dessert made with rice cereal, marshmallows, and butter

Rice Krispies Treats

Image Source: Pexels

A Latin American version of rice pudding flavored with cinnamon and condensed milk

Arroz con Leche

Image Source: Pexels

A fragrant twist on rice pudding with aromatic cardamom and crunchy pistachios

Image Source: Pexels

Rice Pudding with Cardamom and Pistachios

A popular East Asian dessert made with glutinous rice flour and filled with sweet red bean paste

Rice Cake with Red Bean Paste

Image Source: Pexels

A luxurious Persian dessert flavored with saffron and rose water, garnished with chopped pistachios

Rice Pudding with Saffron and Rose Water

Image Source: Pexels

Light and fluffy pancakes made with rice flour, perfect for a gluten-free option

Rice Flour Pancakes

Image Source: Pexels

Rice Krispies Treats Sushi

Image Source: Pexels

Fun and creative dessert resembling sushi rolls made with rice krispies, marshmallows, and gummy candies

Layers of creamy rice pudding and tapioca pearls topped with fresh fruit for a delightful parfait

Rice Pudding Tapioca Parfait

Image Source: Pexels

