Heading 3
March 21, 2024
10 rice desserts to try at home
Creamy rice pudding infused with coconut milk and topped with toasted coconut flakes
Coconut Rice Pudding
A traditional Thai dessert featuring sweet sticky rice drizzled with coconut cream and served with ripe mango slices
Mango Sticky Rice
Classic American dessert made with rice cereal, marshmallows, and butter
Rice Krispies Treats
A Latin American version of rice pudding flavored with cinnamon and condensed milk
Arroz con Leche
A fragrant twist on rice pudding with aromatic cardamom and crunchy pistachios
Rice Pudding with Cardamom and Pistachios
A popular East Asian dessert made with glutinous rice flour and filled with sweet red bean paste
Rice Cake with Red Bean Paste
A luxurious Persian dessert flavored with saffron and rose water, garnished with chopped pistachios
Rice Pudding with Saffron and Rose Water
Light and fluffy pancakes made with rice flour, perfect for a gluten-free option
Rice Flour Pancakes
Rice Krispies Treats Sushi
Fun and creative dessert resembling sushi rolls made with rice krispies, marshmallows, and gummy candies
Layers of creamy rice pudding and tapioca pearls topped with fresh fruit for a delightful parfait
Rice Pudding Tapioca Parfait
