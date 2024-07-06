Heading 3
july 06, 2024
10 rice dishes from Kerala
A famous Kerala breakfast combo, Appam is a soft, rice pancake and is paired with a rich, creamy vegetable or meat stew made with coconut milk
APPAM AND STEW
Image Source: Freepik
Puttu is a steamed rice cake made from ground rice and grated coconut and is served with kadala curry, a spicy black chickpea curry
PUTTU AND KADALA CURRY
Image Source: Freepik
Originating from the Malabar region, tender pieces of chicken, mutton, or fish, and a blend of exotic spices are added to make this biryani
MALABAR BIRYANI
Image Source: Freepik
Matta rice, also called Kerala red rice, is a must-have in lots of Keralites' homes. This unpolished rice variety has a distinctive flavor and chewy texture
MATTA RICE
Image Source: Freepik
Delicate rice noodles made by pressing rice flour dough through a mold and typically served with a flavorful egg curry
IDIYAPPAM
Image Source: Freepik
The traditional Kerala dessert made with rice, milk, coconut milk, and jaggery, flavored with cardamom, raisins, and cashews
Image Source: Freepik
PAYASAM
A special biryani from Thalassery, known for its unique flavors and cooking technique
Thalassery Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy and aromatic rice dish cooked with coconut milk and spices, a delightful treat
Coconut Milk Rice
Image Source: Freepik
A simple rice porridge often served with various accompaniments like roasted pappadam, pickles, and chutneys
KANJI
Image Source: Freepik
A sweet rice dish made with jaggery, and coconut milk, and flavored with cardamom and ghee
CHAKKARA PONGAL
Image Source: Freepik
