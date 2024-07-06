Heading 3

10 rice dishes from Kerala 

A famous Kerala breakfast combo, Appam is a soft, rice pancake and is paired with a rich, creamy vegetable or meat stew made with coconut milk

APPAM AND STEW

Puttu is a steamed rice cake made from ground rice and grated coconut and is served with kadala curry, a spicy black chickpea curry

PUTTU AND KADALA CURRY

Originating from the Malabar region, tender pieces of chicken, mutton, or fish, and a blend of exotic spices are added to make this biryani

MALABAR BIRYANI

Matta rice, also called Kerala red rice, is a must-have in lots of Keralites' homes. This unpolished rice variety has a distinctive flavor and chewy texture

MATTA RICE

Delicate rice noodles made by pressing rice flour dough through a mold and typically served with a flavorful egg curry

IDIYAPPAM

The traditional Kerala dessert made with rice, milk, coconut milk, and jaggery, flavored with cardamom, raisins, and cashews

PAYASAM

A special biryani from Thalassery, known for its unique flavors and cooking technique

Thalassery Biryani

A creamy and aromatic rice dish cooked with coconut milk and spices, a delightful treat

Coconut Milk Rice

A simple rice porridge often served with various accompaniments like roasted pappadam, pickles, and chutneys

KANJI

A sweet rice dish made with jaggery, and coconut milk, and flavored with cardamom and ghee

CHAKKARA PONGAL

