Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 07, 2024

10 rice flour dishes for breakfast

A soft, dough-like Gujarati snack made by boiling rice flour with water, cumin, and green chillies, then steamed and served with ghee, sesame seeds, and coriander

KHICHU

Image Source: Freepik

Classic South Indian dish of rice flour and coconut, steamed to a fluffy texture, enjoyed with bananas or kadala curry

PUTTU

Image Source: Freepik

Savoury Indian pancake with a delicate, soft texture made from rice flour and spices, served hot with chutney or yoghurt

RICE CHEELA

Image Source: Freepik

Thin, soft South Indian pancake made from rice flour and coconut milk, perfect with curries or chutney

NEER DOSA

Image Source: Freepik

Fluffy pancake from Maharashtra's Malvan region, made from soaked black gram and rice flour batter, best paired with pickles or spicy curries

Image Source: Freepik

MALVANI AMBOLI

Traditional South Indian flatbread with a distinct flavour and crunchy texture, made from rice flour and served with onions or coconut chutney

AKKI ROTI

Image Source: Freepik

Thin rice flour pancakes steamed with herbs and spices, flavoured with lemon juice and coriander leaves, a classic Gujarati fare

RICE PANKI

Image Source: Freepik

South Indian delicacy with a mellow rice flavour and delicate, chewy texture, served with sweetened coconut or coconut milk for breakfast or a snack

IDIYAPPAM

Image Source: Freepik

RICE VADA

Image Source: Freepik

Deep-fried Vada made with rice flour and spices, a popular South Indian breakfast 

Mix rice flour with some milk, eggs, and a touch of sugar to make fluffy pancakes

RICE FLOUR PANCAKES

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here