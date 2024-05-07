Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 07, 2024
10 rice flour dishes for breakfast
A soft, dough-like Gujarati snack made by boiling rice flour with water, cumin, and green chillies, then steamed and served with ghee, sesame seeds, and coriander
KHICHU
Image Source: Freepik
Classic South Indian dish of rice flour and coconut, steamed to a fluffy texture, enjoyed with bananas or kadala curry
PUTTU
Image Source: Freepik
Savoury Indian pancake with a delicate, soft texture made from rice flour and spices, served hot with chutney or yoghurt
RICE CHEELA
Image Source: Freepik
Thin, soft South Indian pancake made from rice flour and coconut milk, perfect with curries or chutney
NEER DOSA
Image Source: Freepik
Fluffy pancake from Maharashtra's Malvan region, made from soaked black gram and rice flour batter, best paired with pickles or spicy curries
Image Source: Freepik
MALVANI AMBOLI
Traditional South Indian flatbread with a distinct flavour and crunchy texture, made from rice flour and served with onions or coconut chutney
AKKI ROTI
Image Source: Freepik
Thin rice flour pancakes steamed with herbs and spices, flavoured with lemon juice and coriander leaves, a classic Gujarati fare
RICE PANKI
Image Source: Freepik
South Indian delicacy with a mellow rice flavour and delicate, chewy texture, served with sweetened coconut or coconut milk for breakfast or a snack
IDIYAPPAM
Image Source: Freepik
RICE VADA
Image Source: Freepik
Deep-fried Vada made with rice flour and spices, a popular South Indian breakfast
Mix rice flour with some milk, eggs, and a touch of sugar to make fluffy pancakes
RICE FLOUR PANCAKES
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.