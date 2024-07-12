Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

july 12, 2024

10 riddles to warm up your kids’ brains

Every month has *at least* 28 days

How many months of the year have 28 days?

Image: Freepik

A promise

If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I?

Image: Freepik

A coin

I have both a tail and a head. What am I?

Image: Freepik

Towel

What is that thing that dries but gets wet?

Image: Freepik

Rain

What comes down but doesn’t go up?

Image: Freepik

Because if you close two eyes you can’t see the aim

Image: Freepik

Why do people close one eye to shoot?

In a chess game

Where do you see 30 men and 2 women fighting?

Image: Freepik

A clock

What is that object in your home that has a hand but can’t clap?

Image: Freepik

A sponge

This thing is full of holes but can hold water? What is it?

Image: Freepik

A battery

I have no life, but I can die? What am I?

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here