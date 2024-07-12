Heading 3
10 riddles to warm up your kids’ brains
Every month has *at least* 28 days
How many months of the year have 28 days?
A promise
If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I?
A coin
I have both a tail and a head. What am I?
Towel
What is that thing that dries but gets wet?
Rain
What comes down but doesn’t go up?
Because if you close two eyes you can’t see the aim
Why do people close one eye to shoot?
In a chess game
Where do you see 30 men and 2 women fighting?
A clock
What is that object in your home that has a hand but can’t clap?
A sponge
This thing is full of holes but can hold water? What is it?
A battery
I have no life, but I can die? What am I?
