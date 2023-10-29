Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 29, 2023

10 Road trip Essentials you must have

Before going out on a road trip, you must carry your driving license and other important documents 

Documents

Image: Pexels

A first-aid kit is a must while on the road. You never know when you or a fellow passenger might need primary medical attention

First-Aid Kit

Image: Pexels

You should carry a sufficient amount of water while going for a trip. It will keep you hydrated throughout the trip

Water

Image: Pexels

You will need your smartphones charged to make calls, make payments, and find directions or places to eat/stay nearby. So, you must carry phone chargers in the car 

Phone Chargers

Image: Pexels

On a long road trip, sometimes you don’t know when you’re going to find the next place to eat. Hence, it is better to carry some snacks to munch on 

Snacks

Image: Pexels

Tissues will be a quick solution to any spillage inside the car. Hand wipes and face wipes will help you clean up after a quick snack

Tissues and Wipes

Image: Pexels

Hand sanitisation has become extremely important since the outbreak of COVID-19. So, make sure you don't forget keeping one

Hand Sanitiser

Image: Pexels

A tyre puncture can stop your journey anywhere. So, you should keep a puncture kit in your car just in case there’s no puncture shop around to help you out

Puncture Kit

Image: Pexels

A spare tyre should be in your vehicle all the time in case you require a replacement while on the road

Spare Tyre

Image: Pexels

Keeping some cash will be beneficial in situations where the network might not work and you won't be able to pay digitally

Cash

Image: Pexels

