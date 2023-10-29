Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 29, 2023
10 Road trip Essentials you must have
Before going out on a road trip, you must carry your driving license and other important documents
Documents
Image: Pexels
A first-aid kit is a must while on the road. You never know when you or a fellow passenger might need primary medical attention
First-Aid Kit
Image: Pexels
You should carry a sufficient amount of water while going for a trip. It will keep you hydrated throughout the trip
Water
Image: Pexels
You will need your smartphones charged to make calls, make payments, and find directions or places to eat/stay nearby. So, you must carry phone chargers in the car
Phone Chargers
Image: Pexels
On a long road trip, sometimes you don’t know when you’re going to find the next place to eat. Hence, it is better to carry some snacks to munch on
Snacks
Image: Pexels
Tissues will be a quick solution to any spillage inside the car. Hand wipes and face wipes will help you clean up after a quick snack
Tissues and Wipes
Image: Pexels
Hand sanitisation has become extremely important since the outbreak of COVID-19. So, make sure you don't forget keeping one
Hand Sanitiser
Image: Pexels
A tyre puncture can stop your journey anywhere. So, you should keep a puncture kit in your car just in case there’s no puncture shop around to help you out
Puncture Kit
Image: Pexels
A spare tyre should be in your vehicle all the time in case you require a replacement while on the road
Spare Tyre
Image: Pexels
Keeping some cash will be beneficial in situations where the network might not work and you won't be able to pay digitally
Cash
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.