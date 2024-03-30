Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 30, 2024
10 Rock-Climbing Suitable Destinations in India
Famous for its stunning boulder landscapes and historical ruins, Hampi is a paradise for rock climbers
Hampi, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Badami, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its picturesque landscapes, Manali offers challenging granite rock faces for climbers
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
With its high altitude and unique rock formations, Shey Rock provides an exhilarating climbing experience amidst the stunning Himalayan scenery
Shey Rock, Ladakh
Image Source: Pexels
Parvati Valley is dotted with numerous climbing spots, offering diverse challenges for climbers of all levels
Parvati Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
This remote valley boasts granite cliffs and towering peaks, attracting adventurous climbers seeking solitude and challenging routes
Miyar Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Apart from its famous trekking route, Sar Pass offers exciting climbing opportunities for enthusiasts
Sar Pass, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Surrounded by lush greenery, Sathodi Falls offers both traditional and sport climbing options amidst a tranquil environment
Sathodi Falls, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Malshej Ghat features basalt columns and cliffs, making it a popular destination for rock-climbing enthusiasts
Malshej Ghat, Maharashtra
Image Source: Pexels
As Asia's largest monolith hill, Savandurga provides numerous climbing routes with stunning views of the surrounding landscape
Savandurga, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
