Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 30, 2024

10 Rock-Climbing Suitable Destinations in India

Famous for its stunning boulder landscapes and historical ruins, Hampi is a paradise for rock climbers

Hampi, Karnataka

Another gem in Karnataka, Badami features sandstone cliffs with various climbing routes catering to all skill levels

Badami, Karnataka

Known for its picturesque landscapes, Manali offers challenging granite rock faces for climbers

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

With its high altitude and unique rock formations, Shey Rock provides an exhilarating climbing experience amidst the stunning Himalayan scenery

Shey Rock, Ladakh

Parvati Valley is dotted with numerous climbing spots, offering diverse challenges for climbers of all levels

Parvati Valley, Himachal Pradesh

This remote valley boasts granite cliffs and towering peaks, attracting adventurous climbers seeking solitude and challenging routes

Miyar Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Apart from its famous trekking route, Sar Pass offers exciting climbing opportunities for enthusiasts

Sar Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Surrounded by lush greenery, Sathodi Falls offers both traditional and sport climbing options amidst a tranquil environment

Sathodi Falls, Karnataka

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Malshej Ghat features basalt columns and cliffs, making it a popular destination for rock-climbing enthusiasts

Malshej Ghat, Maharashtra

As Asia's largest monolith hill, Savandurga provides numerous climbing routes with stunning views of the surrounding landscape

Savandurga, Karnataka

