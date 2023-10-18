Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 17, 2023

10 romance books of 2023

Rival physicists collide in a vortex of academic feuds and fake dating shenanigans in this delightfully STEMinist romcom

Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood

Instagram- alihazelwood

A couple who broke up months ago pretend to be together for their annual weeklong vacation with their best friends 

Happy Place by Emily Henry

Instagram- emilyhenrywrites

A small town romcom about a grumpy professor and the bubbly neighbour he clashes with at every turn 

Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey

Instagram- tessabaileyisanauthor

Sparks fly when a romance writer and a documentary filmmaker join forces to craft the ultimate Hollywood love story 

The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren

Instagram- christinalauren

This is the third and final book in a series of interconnected standalones following three billionaire brothers 

Final Offer by Lauren Asher

Instagram- laurenasherauthor

A hilarious follow up to Secretly Yours, this is a marriage of convenience between a Napa heiress and a man she can’t stand 

Unfortunately Yours by Tessa Bailey

Instagram- tessabaileyisanauthor

She’s his opposite in every way and also the greatest temptation he’s ever known 

King of Pride by Ana Huang

Instagram- authoranahuang

A lushly romantic Bridgeton prequel novel about Bridgeton’s Queen Charlotte and King George III

Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn

Instagram- juliaquinnauthor

The highly anticipated follow up to the TikTok sensation and bestseller ‘Things We Never Got Over’

Things We Hide From The Light by Lucy Score

Instagram- scorelucy

A small town sweetheart and an emotionally unavailable bad boy try to find some common ground in this chemistry filled romance 

Practice Makes Perfect - Sarah Adams 

Instagram- authorsarahadams

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here