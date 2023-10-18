Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
OCTOBER 17, 2023
10 romance books of 2023
Rival physicists collide in a vortex of academic feuds and fake dating shenanigans in this delightfully STEMinist romcom
Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
Instagram- alihazelwood
A couple who broke up months ago pretend to be together for their annual weeklong vacation with their best friends
Happy Place by Emily Henry
Instagram- emilyhenrywrites
A small town romcom about a grumpy professor and the bubbly neighbour he clashes with at every turn
Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey
Instagram- tessabaileyisanauthor
Sparks fly when a romance writer and a documentary filmmaker join forces to craft the ultimate Hollywood love story
The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren
Instagram- christinalauren
This is the third and final book in a series of interconnected standalones following three billionaire brothers
Final Offer by Lauren Asher
Instagram- laurenasherauthor
A hilarious follow up to Secretly Yours, this is a marriage of convenience between a Napa heiress and a man she can’t stand
Unfortunately Yours by Tessa Bailey
Instagram- tessabaileyisanauthor
She’s his opposite in every way and also the greatest temptation he’s ever known
King of Pride by Ana Huang
Instagram- authoranahuang
A lushly romantic Bridgeton prequel novel about Bridgeton’s Queen Charlotte and King George III
Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn
Instagram- juliaquinnauthor
The highly anticipated follow up to the TikTok sensation and bestseller ‘Things We Never Got Over’
Things We Hide From The Light by Lucy Score
Instagram- scorelucy
A small town sweetheart and an emotionally unavailable bad boy try to find some common ground in this chemistry filled romance
Practice Makes Perfect - Sarah Adams
Instagram- authorsarahadams
