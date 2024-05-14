Heading 3

may 14, 2024

10 romantic getaway in Paris

This most popular spot in the world- the Eiffel Tower lets you enjoy the romantic view from the top

Eiffel tower

Image Source: Freepik

The most Aww part of this temple of love is the boat ride that drops you on the island and is perfect to renew your wedding vows

Temple of love

Image Source: Freepik

Decorated with fountains, statues, and flowers, this Garden attracts many tourist couples to enjoy a long walk

Luxembourg Gardens

Image Source: Freepik

This most romantic and unique park in Paris is beautiful with waterfalls, and a serene lake

Parc des Buttes

Image Source: Freepik

This place created for romance lets you enjoy the walk along the river, around the fascinating city nights

River Seine

Image Source: Freepik

The beautiful and largest museum houses an enchanting art collection, that attracts art lovers

The Louvre

Image Source: Freepik

Standing tall with two giant towers, this beautiful church is the best example of French Gothic architecture

Notre Dame

Image Source: Freepik

One of the most impressive churches around the world, this place is a must-visit to explore marvelous architecture

Sacre Coeur

Image Source: Freepik

Surrounded by admirable architectural structures- this place is perfect for a romantic kiss

Banks of River Seine

Image Source: Freepik

One of the popular monuments in Paris, this place is must-visit for a romantic stroll along with your partner

Arc de Triomphe

Image Source: Freepik

