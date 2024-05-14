Heading 3
may 14, 2024
10 romantic getaway in Paris
This most popular spot in the world- the Eiffel Tower lets you enjoy the romantic view from the top
Eiffel tower
Image Source: Freepik
The most Aww part of this temple of love is the boat ride that drops you on the island and is perfect to renew your wedding vows
Temple of love
Image Source: Freepik
Decorated with fountains, statues, and flowers, this Garden attracts many tourist couples to enjoy a long walk
Luxembourg Gardens
Image Source: Freepik
This most romantic and unique park in Paris is beautiful with waterfalls, and a serene lake
Parc des Buttes
Image Source: Freepik
This place created for romance lets you enjoy the walk along the river, around the fascinating city nights
River Seine
Image Source: Freepik
The beautiful and largest museum houses an enchanting art collection, that attracts art lovers
The Louvre
Image Source: Freepik
Standing tall with two giant towers, this beautiful church is the best example of French Gothic architecture
Notre Dame
Image Source: Freepik
One of the most impressive churches around the world, this place is a must-visit to explore marvelous architecture
Sacre Coeur
Image Source: Freepik
Surrounded by admirable architectural structures- this place is perfect for a romantic kiss
Banks of River Seine
Image Source: Freepik
One of the popular monuments in Paris, this place is must-visit for a romantic stroll along with your partner
Arc de Triomphe
Image Source: Freepik
